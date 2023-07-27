 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Why I still prefer dual monitors over those beautiful, tantalizing ultrawides

Jon Martindale
By
The GeForce Beyond stream showing a dual-monitor PC setup.

Oh, ultrawide monitors, how I have coveted thee.

Whether it’s the ultrabright mini-LED models, or the ultra-gorgeous OLEDs, there is a lot to love about the latest crop of ultrawide monitors. They’re very much the vogue display type if you’re buying a premium monitor, especially for gaming. But as much as these new displays are beautiful, and objectively far more impressive than the monitors I use day-to-day, I still prefer dual monitors.

They might have bezels between them (in my case they might even be mismatched), and one of them is ancient, but they do exactly what I need of them. More than that, I’d argue if you pit any combination of multimonitor setups against ultrawides, they still have some advantages, which has made me hesitant to embrace the trend of ultrawide monitors.

Recommended Videos

Dual monitors are so much more modular

Dual monitors set up on a desk.
Unsplash

One of the greatest strengths of multimonitor setups is that they are inherently modular. They are two distinctly separate displays, so you can do what you will with each of them. Where an ultrawide might provide the same physical screen space, multiple monitors can do more or less, or any combination in-between. You can add more than two displays for even more screen space. You can mount the displays vertically, for greater vertical headroom or a unique display perspective.

But arguably the most important part? You can buy them separately. That means that it only costs a few hundred bucks to add another great display to your existing setup, massively expanding your screen space for working, and giving you new options for gaming. You can even add an ultrawide to an existing monitor setup to have both an ultrawide and a secondary display for chat, YouTube, emails, or anything else you can think of.

That’s a great amount of freedom, allowing you to splurge more on your primary screen and pick up something cheaper for the secondary display. Heck, you might even want to buy something uniquely purposed for being a secondary screen like the LG DualUp monitor.

Multimonitor setups can cause their fair share of headaches, but to me, they offer the best of both worlds.

And yes, ultrawide monitors can do many of the things that two monitors can. But not everything. For example, while you can plug two systems into an ultrawide and run them side by side, that’s not quite as easy as just plugging the other system into a secondary display. You can also turn off that second display if you don’t need it, cutting down on light pollution if you want a darker room, and saving you money on energy.

Windows snapping is better on dual monitors, too. You can quickly snap new windows to the second display, but on an ultrawide, it’s more complicated to configure those zones for that multimonitor productivity feel.

Ultrawides aren’t as detailed

LG 34WK95U-W ultrawide monitor review
Riley Young / Digital Trends

The latest and greatest ultrawides look incredible, and many people are adopting the highest-end panels, such as the Alienware 34 QD-OLED. But even the most pixel dense of them cannot compete with multiple high-resolution monitors. Even some of the best 5K ultrawides, with monstrous resolutions like 5,120 x 2,160, aren’t enough. A pair of generic 4K monitors, at 3,840 x 2,160 each, vastly out-pixel that ultrawide. Since those displays will individually be smaller, too, you’ll have greater pixel density, resulting in greater detail.

You’d have to make use of both displays at the same time to leverage all of that detail, but until 8K monitors become more viable, ultrawides just aren’t going to offer the same kind of raw pixel counts that you get with dual monitor setups.

Then, there’s the problem of support. As great as ultrawides are great for watching movies without the black bars, they’re even better for gaming. That is — if the game supports it.

The ultrawide Alienware 34 QD-OLED against a backdrop.
Digital Trends

Most modern AAA games do have some measure of support for ultrawides, but if they don’t, you’re stuck dealing with third-party mods to add it in, or black bars down the side of your game. That not only wastes valuable pixels, reducing the overall resolution of the game you’re playing, but it just doesn’t look great. It can break immersion if you’re the kind of person to get hung up on such things. That problem is just as pronounced with some that are designed with 16:9 in mind, and won’t default to a comfortable size on an ultrawide.

This problem is exacerbated even more with the very widest of ultrawide monitors. The Samsung G9 Neo is one of the best monitors we’ve ever used. For anything. But the number of games that support a 32:9 aspect ratio is even smaller. Games consoles don’t support ultrawides of any size, either.

You can’t even blame the developers. Steam’s hardware survey paints a clear picture: most gamers don’t use ultrawides. And even though the majority of new AAA games support ultrawide aspect ratios, it’s certainly not universal just yet.

Dual monitors are cheaper

Man working at two monitors.

Not only can you buy dual monitors separately at different times, helping to bring down the price, but they’re just vastly cheaper in general. Some of the best 4K gaming monitors of a traditional size and shape cost only a few hundred dollars each — and you could buy two of the budget options for around $600. Most gaming ultrawides are more expensive per screen — and considerably more so at the top-end.

And ultimately, that’s the primary thing that holds me back from going all-in on an ultrawide. The cost just doesn’t justify the upgrade. It may at some point, though. Eventually, my second monitor is going to fail and I’m going to be faced with replacing it for a couple of hundred bucks, or replacing both it and my main 27-inch gaming display with an ultrawide that can do both their jobs at once.

Even then I might be tempted to just get another 27-inch monitor for cheap and continue on with my dual-monitor setup. But it will be a tricky choice to make, because the latest ultrawides, especially some of the new OLED models, really are stunning. They’re better than the monitors I have, but the modularity and versatility of even my aging displays is really hard to beat.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $160
A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.

Shopping for a new laptop? Since you'll be spending your hard-earned cash, you should make sure that you'll purchase a laptop that matches your needs and fits your budget. There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market right now, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered some of the top offers that are currently available. There should be something here that catches your attention, and once that happens, you're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately because there's no telling when these bargains will get sold out.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $160, was $200

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP 14-inch laptop. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more
Buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and get a free Signature keyboard
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.

There’s a great deal taking place at Best Buy today, particularly if you’d like to land one of the best tablets on the market. When you purchase a select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 device Best Buy is throwing in a Surface Pro Signature keyboard for free. You can purchase a Surface Pro 9 from prices ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, and the free Signature keyboard is a $180 value. Free shipping and one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access are also included with a purchase.

Why you should get the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device made for working professionals, content creators, and anyone who wants many of the capabilities of a laptop in the form factor of a tablet. It’s been the flagship of the Surface lineup since is launch, and it remains the newest Surface Pro model in the lineup. It has a lot in common with its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but manages to improve upon many of the things people loved about the previous generation. The Surface Pro 9 manages to pack impressive performance capabilities without sacrificing portability, as it has a laptop-grade processor in it but is able to maximize battery performance for a full day of work on a single charge.

Read more
Cable-free GPUs are real, and they’re the future of ultra-clean PCs
An Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Megalodon graphics card seen from the rear on a table.

Asus gave us a glimpse into the future at Computex 2023 with its concept graphics card that is essentially cable-free. Instead of having any traditional 8-pin or 16-pin power connectors, the company showcased an RTX 4070 with a proprietary interface that draws power directly from the motherboard.

Reports now suggest that the company is pretty serious about the concept and is set to introduce products with the new interface later this year. According to WCCFTech, Asus has confirmed that it is working on mass-producing the "cable-free" GPU at Bilibili World 2023 exhibition in Shanghai. 

Read more