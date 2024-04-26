Computing, or small computing, has come a long way in recent years. Thanks to renewed interest in more manageable desktop sizes, even for PC gaming, we’ve seen a boon in the small PC world, namely with small form factor PCs (SFFPCs). For good reason, people are more interested in systems that take up less space, are more efficient, especially with energy usage, and can be placed in new areas, like their living rooms. There is now a whole category of small and mini PCs, and although they are bite-sized, they still pack a punch. Take Geekom’s A7 Mini PC, which has an AMD Ryzen 7000 series tucked inside. That’s no slouch on its own, but it also has 64GB of DDR5 RAM, WiFi 6E, and AMD Radeon graphics that supports up to four displays. All of that is packed inside an ultra-slim, space-saving case about the size of a book. Incredible. The top-tier model is currently $200 off, down to $649 instead of $849, when you use code digitaltrendsa7 at checkout. That code is valid in the US and the UK.

Why you should buy the Geekom A7 Mini PC

Immersive gaming, exceptional power, and desktop-grade connectivity, all in a compact size worthy of the Mini PC moniker. The Geekom A7 Mini PC is truly something special. It’s also one of the easiest and most convenient ways to bring desktop PC gaming to your living room, bedroom, or any room you want it to be in. USB, HDMI, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth — all here to make connecting the PC to your TV, peripherals, and other gear easy and seamless.

But as we all know, the real star of the show is the power tucked inside. You can’t call it “gaming” anything unless it has the power to run the latest titles at a smooth framerate, and that’s precisely what the A7 offers. At the helm is an AMD Ryzen 7-7940HS 8-core 16-thread processor running at 5.2GHz in max boost and with a 16MB L3 cache. That pairs nicely with the AMD Radeon graphics, based on RDNA3 architecture, and 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 system RAM for greater power efficiency and exceptional multitasking support.

The GPU supports up to four screens at a time, all at 4K resolutions at a maximum, or a single 8K resolution display. Plus, the 2.5Gbps Ethernet, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 offer all the necessary internet and wireless connectivity. Enjoy lag-free online gaming, media streaming and even real-time VR—you’ll need a PC-compatible VR headset.

The metal chassis, internal copper pipes, and large but quiet fan keep the internals cool during operation. However, the biggest benefit is that it’s power-saving and uses energy much more efficiently than a full-sized desktop PC. At 45 watts versus 350 watts in a traditional system, Geekom claims it uses 87% less energy.

Today, you can save $200 by grabbing this deal when you use code digitaltrendsa7 at checkout. Usually $849, the highest tier of the A7 Mini PC is just $69. That’s a great deal on an already well-priced Mini PC that you can take and use virtually anywhere. Imagine bringing your whole PC with you on vacation or when you hit the road. Or, simply hooking it up to play games with your family in the living room? Let’s go.