 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This mini PC, and I do mean mini, has a Ryzen 7000 tucked inside for $200 off

Geekom A7 Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 7 for gaming showcased.
Geekom

Computing, or small computing, has come a long way in recent years. Thanks to renewed interest in more manageable desktop sizes, even for PC gaming, we’ve seen a boon in the small PC world, namely with small form factor PCs (SFFPCs). For good reason, people are more interested in systems that take up less space, are more efficient, especially with energy usage, and can be placed in new areas, like their living rooms. There is now a whole category of small and mini PCs, and although they are bite-sized, they still pack a punch. Take Geekom’s A7 Mini PC, which has an AMD Ryzen 7000 series tucked inside. That’s no slouch on its own, but it also has 64GB of DDR5 RAM, WiFi 6E, and AMD Radeon graphics that supports up to four displays. All of that is packed inside an ultra-slim, space-saving case about the size of a book. Incredible. The top-tier model is currently $200 off, down to $649 instead of $849, when you use code digitaltrendsa7 at checkout. That code is valid in the US and the UK.

Why you should buy the Geekom A7 Mini PC

Man using Geekom A7 Mini PC at desk for remote work and design.
Geekom

Immersive gaming, exceptional power, and desktop-grade connectivity, all in a compact size worthy of the Mini PC moniker. The Geekom A7 Mini PC is truly something special. It’s also one of the easiest and most convenient ways to bring desktop PC gaming to your living room, bedroom, or any room you want it to be in. USB, HDMI, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth — all here to make connecting the PC to your TV, peripherals, and other gear easy and seamless.

But as we all know, the real star of the show is the power tucked inside. You can’t call it “gaming” anything unless it has the power to run the latest titles at a smooth framerate, and that’s precisely what the A7 offers. At the helm is an AMD Ryzen 7-7940HS 8-core 16-thread processor running at 5.2GHz in max boost and with a 16MB L3 cache. That pairs nicely with the AMD Radeon graphics, based on RDNA3 architecture, and 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 system RAM for greater power efficiency and exceptional multitasking support.

The GPU supports up to four screens at a time, all at 4K resolutions at a maximum, or a single 8K resolution display. Plus, the 2.5Gbps Ethernet, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 offer all the necessary internet and wireless connectivity. Enjoy lag-free online gaming, media streaming and even real-time VR—you’ll need a PC-compatible VR headset.

The metal chassis, internal copper pipes, and large but quiet fan keep the internals cool during operation. However, the biggest benefit is that it’s power-saving and uses energy much more efficiently than a full-sized desktop PC. At 45 watts versus 350 watts in a traditional system, Geekom claims it uses 87% less energy.

Today, you can save $200 by grabbing this deal when you use code digitaltrendsa7 at checkout. Usually $849, the highest tier of the A7 Mini PC is just $69. That’s a great deal on an already well-priced Mini PC that you can take and use virtually anywhere. Imagine bringing your whole PC with you on vacation or when you hit the road. Or, simply hooking it up to play games with your family in the living room? Let’s go.

Topics
Amazon deals: TVs, laptops, headphones and more
amazon boxes on doorstep

Amazon is one of the most popular retailers on the planet. It has almost anything and everything you could hope to shop for, and that includes tech like laptops, headphones, TVs, and even devices made to make life around the home a little easier. And whether you’re shopping for one of the best smart home devices or something more tailored to work or play, Amazon always shows up with ways to save. Right now it has a ton of laptop deals, TV deals, headphone deals, and more to shop. We’ve walked down the aisles of Amazon and picked out what we feel are some deals worth shopping, so read onward for more details.
Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K smart TV — $223, was $360

The Vizio V-Series 4K Smart TV amazing picture quality for its price point, as well as a wide variety of smart features. It has an IQ Active Processor that delivers superior picture processing. This processor also enables the TV to upscale all of your favorite HD content into 4K quality as you watch. This TV also features a gaming engine that makes gameplay more responsive with less lag and a high refresh rate. This is something to consider if you’re a gamer and somebody who likes to watch fast-paced content such as sports and action movies.

Read more
iPhone SE deals: Refurbished 2nd and 3rd Gen iPhones
apple iphone se 2020 news new black camera and touch id 04152020

Apple’s iPhone is one of the most popular phones on the planet, and whatever its current model happens to be almost always ranks among the best phones. This makes the iPhone an expensive purchase, which is where the iPhone SE comes in. Apple launched the iPhone SE in order to make an iPhone affordable to more people. The SE utilizes technology that’s a generation or two old and will often take the form factor of a previous iPhone model. Right now the it's a great phone to turn to for even more savings. There are some iPhone SE deals to take a look at out there, and while it’s difficult to find newer iPhone SE models, you can shop refurbished knowing the big retailers are likely backing the purchase with warranties and solid return windows. So whether you’re looking for some great iPhone deals or phone deals in general, below you’ll find the best iPhone SE deals to shop right now.
iPhone SE 2nd Gen deals

The second generation of the iPhone SE was initially launched in 2020, but it still manages to keep up with the needs of many phone users today. It utilizes the body of the Apple iPhone 8, which means it will have a home button and fingerprint ID instead of the Face ID technology in current iPhone models. That’s not much to give up, however, as the second generation iPhone SE still has a great display, a 12-megapixel camera with the ability to shoot 4K video, and wireless charging capability.

Read more
VR headset deals: Meta Quest 2 and VIVE XR
htc vive vs pro headphones

While VR may not be as big as was predicted back in the early 2000s when the original Oculus Go was released, there is still a considerable market these days, and some great VR games like Half-Life: Alyx that you can have fun with. Of course, VR headsets remain expensive, and while options like the Meta Quest don't necessarily require a high-end gaming PC, they can still be a bit pricey for those who just want to put a foot in the hobby. Luckily, there are some good deals you can take advantage of, even on some of the best VR headsets, so be sure to check out all your options below.
Meta Quest 2 -- $199, was $200

Even though the Meta Quest 3 came out quite recently, the Meta Quest 2 is still a pretty powerful contender, especially since it has a wider library and app support than the Quest 3 currently has. Even more so, the Quest 2 is a lot cheaper than the Quest 3, and with the latest permanent discount down to just $200, that's a whole $300 or so difference from the Quest 3. Of course, the Quest 3 does have more advanced AR and slightly better performance with software and Wi-Fi, but that may not be worth the extra cost for some. Either way, be sure to check out the breakdown between Quest 2 and Quest 3 to get a better sense of what you should pick up.

Read more