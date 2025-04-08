 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Alienware Aurora R16 is our “best gaming PC,” and it’s $400 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you think it’s finally time for a gaming desktop upgrade and you’re willing to spend some serious cash, you should set your sights on the Alienware Aurora R16. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is usually sold for $4,000, is on sale from Dell for $3,600. You’ll be able to use the savings of $400 towards monitor deals to complete your PC gaming setup, but you need to hurry because the discount on this gaming PC isn’t expected to last long.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and it sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs as it’s an “Alienware gaming PC built for the everyday gamer.” With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card combining with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you also won’t have to think about making any upgrades soon as it’s ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With a 2TB SSD, there’s enough space in the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC for several AAA titles, and you can start downloading and installing them right after you hook up the gaming desktop to the necessary peripherals because it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The gaming PC also features a liquid-cooling system, so there’s no need to worry about overheating even after you’ve been playing for several hours.

Related

The Alienware Aurora R16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is available from Dell for $3,600 instead of its original price of $4,000. The $400 discount isn’t the largest among the available gaming PC deals, but it’s a nice bonus when buying this incredible machine. It would be a shame to miss out on these savings if you’re already set on the Alienware Aurora R16 as your next gaming desktop, so you should act fast and complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $750 off
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.

Gamers who want a powerful machine in their arsenal should take a look at the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC, especially now that its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card is available with a 22% discount from Lenovo. From its original price of $3,300, it's down to $2,550 for huge savings of $750. You're going to have to hurry if you're interested though, because there's a chance the offer will no longer be around if you delay your purchase to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i received a great score of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, as we were impressed by its flagship 4K gaming performance, and the eight-generation model of the gaming PC further elevates it with upgraded components. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, this machine runs on the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a necessity if you're planning to stream or run multiple apps while you're playing. You won't run into any issues when playing the best PC games at their most demanding settings on the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8.

Read more
Don’t miss this $300 discount on the HP Omen 35L gaming PC with RTX 4060
The HP Omen 35L gaming PC with a mouse and keyboard.

Are you looking for a solid gaming PC for $1,000? You're in luck -- that's all you have to pay for the HP Omen 35L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, following a $300 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,300. There's always high demand for gaming PC deals like this though, so we're not expecting stocks to last long. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to push through with your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 35L gaming PC
The HP Omen 35L is a customizable gaming PC that offers an easy path to upgrades with its tool-less access to its internals, but you may not need to swap any components in the near future. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the gaming desktop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. With these specifications, you'll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, though probably not at the highest settings for the more demanding titles.

Read more
Amazon slashed the price of this Asus ROG gaming PC by $200
The Asus ROG G13CH gaming PC on a white background.

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 in full swing, now's the perfect time to upgrade with gaming PC deals. You'll still have to spend a significant amount if you want a powerful machine, but you can enjoy huge savings with offers like this Asus ROG G13CH discount. From this configuration's original price of $1,300, it's available for only $1,100 following a 15% discount. That's $200 in savings that you'll be able to put toward a new screen from monitor deals, but you're going to have to act fast if you want it because we're not sure if stocks of the gaming desktop will last until the event ends on March 31.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG G13CH gaming PC
The Asus ROG G13CH aims to challenge the performance of the best gaming PCs with its 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Dual graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that will be enough for most gamers, according to your guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You're not going to run the most demanding titles at their highest settings on the Asus ROG G13CH, but at the very least you'll be able to enjoy all of the best PC games with this machine.

Read more