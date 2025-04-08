The Alienware Aurora R16 is our “best gaming PC,” and it’s $400 off

If you think it’s finally time for a gaming desktop upgrade and you’re willing to spend some serious cash, you should set your sights on the Alienware Aurora R16. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is usually sold for $4,000, is on sale from Dell for $3,600. You’ll be able to use the savings of $400 towards monitor deals to complete your PC gaming setup, but you need to hurry because the discount on this gaming PC isn’t expected to last long.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and it sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs as it’s an “Alienware gaming PC built for the everyday gamer.” With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card combining with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you also won’t have to think about making any upgrades soon as it’s ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

With a 2TB SSD, there’s enough space in the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC for several AAA titles, and you can start downloading and installing them right after you hook up the gaming desktop to the necessary peripherals because it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The gaming PC also features a liquid-cooling system, so there’s no need to worry about overheating even after you’ve been playing for several hours.

The Alienware Aurora R16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is available from Dell for $3,600 instead of its original price of $4,000. The $400 discount isn’t the largest among the available gaming PC deals, but it’s a nice bonus when buying this incredible machine. It would be a shame to miss out on these savings if you’re already set on the Alienware Aurora R16 as your next gaming desktop, so you should act fast and complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.