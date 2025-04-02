Alienware gaming PC with RTX 5080 is $400 off

If your plan is to spend a huge amount of cash on a gaming PC deals so you’ll end with an extremely powerful machine, you may want to set your sights on Dell’s offer for the Alienware Area 51. This configuration of the gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card usually sells for $5,050, but it’s currently down to $4,650 following a $400 discount. The savings aren’t that huge compared to the price, but you might as well take advantage of it if you’re interested in this gaming PC, so hurry!

Why you should buy the Alienware Area 51 gaming PC

The resurrection of the Alienware Area 51 delivers an “absolutely glorious” gaming PC with a new design and maximum performance. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, it runs on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and 64GB of RAM for speed that challenges the top-tier models of the best gaming desktops. You’ll be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and you won’t have to worry about upgrading any components in the near future as the Alienware Area 51 is ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

You’ll also get a 4TB SSD with the Alienware Area 51 gaming PC, for ample storage space for several AAA titles, and you can start installing them as soon as you hook it up to the necessary peripherals because it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. It also features a liquid-cooling system and positive pressure airflow to keep it running cool and quiet during your gaming sessions.

The Alienware Area 51 gaming PC is an expensive machine, but you can get it with savings of $400 that you can spend towards monitor deals if you move ahead with your purchase right now from Dell. From its original price of $5,050, this model with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card is down to $4,650, which is still a pretty significant investment, but one that you won’t regret once you start playing on this powerful computer. We highly recommend hurrying with your transaction for the Alienware Area 51 gaming PC though, as it would be a shame to miss out on the discount.