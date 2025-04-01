 Skip to main content
The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $700 off right now

By
Amazing Deal The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with Evil Dead The Game on the screen.
Dell

Gamers who are willing to make a significant investment in gaming laptop deals should be on the lookout for huge savings opportunities, just like this offer from Dell for the Alienware x16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. From its original price of $2,700, it’s down to $2,000 following a $700 discount that probably won’t last for long. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop

Our Alienware x16 R2 versus Alienware m16 R2 comparison, which pits the brand’s current lineup of 16-inch gaming laptops against each other, suggests going for the Alienware x16 R2 if you have a larger budget — but with Dell’s discount, that’s a no-brainer. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card combining with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 32GB of RAM, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, and you’ll also be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The 16-inch screen of the Alienware x16 R2 strikes a nice balance between portability and a size that’s large enough to let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The gaming laptop also features a 1TB SSD, which will provide ample space to install multiple titles, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start doing so right after unboxing the device.

There’s always high demand for Alienware deals because of the power behind the brand’s devices, which means there’s a lot of competition if you want to get the Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop for a lower price than usual. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is originally sold for $2,700, but it’s currently down to $2,000 from Dell. You’ll be able to put the $700 in savings towards more video games and accessories, but you’ll need to hurry with your transaction if you don’t want to miss out.

