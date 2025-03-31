Need a new gaming laptop? Buy the MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 4070 while it’s $200 off

For a solid gaming laptop with a relatively affordable price, set your sights on the MSI Crosshair 16, which is on sale from Best Buy for $1,200 for this particular configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the $200 discount on the device’s original price of $1,400, but if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as possible. The offer may expire as soon as today, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop

The MSI Crosshair 16 makes a decent attempt to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card combines with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming, for the ability to play the best PC games without any issues. You may not be able to run the more demanding titles at their highest settings, but even the upcoming PC games of the next few years should still work well on the MSI Crosshair 16.

With its 16-inch Full HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, the MSI Crosshair 16 will help you appreciate the graphics of modern video games, and with a 1TB SSD, you’ll be able to install multiple titles at a time. The gaming laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you can start building your gaming library right after you unbox the MSI Crosshair 16.

