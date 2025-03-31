 Skip to main content
Need a new gaming laptop? Buy the MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 4070 while it’s $200 off

The MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop on a white background.
MSI

For a solid gaming laptop with a relatively affordable price, set your sights on the MSI Crosshair 16, which is on sale from Best Buy for $1,200 for this particular configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the $200 discount on the device’s original price of $1,400, but if you want to take advantage of it, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as possible. The offer may expire as soon as today, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop

The MSI Crosshair 16 makes a decent attempt to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card combines with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming, for the ability to play the best PC games without any issues. You may not be able to run the more demanding titles at their highest settings, but even the upcoming PC games of the next few years should still work well on the MSI Crosshair 16.

With its 16-inch Full HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, the MSI Crosshair 16 will help you appreciate the graphics of modern video games, and with a 1TB SSD, you’ll be able to install multiple titles at a time. The gaming laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you can start building your gaming library right after you unbox the MSI Crosshair 16.

Not all gaming laptop deals will give you amazing value, but there are offers out there that are very much worth your hard-earned money, like this one from Best Buy for the MSI Crosshair 16. This model with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is available at $200 off, slashing its price from $1,400 to $1,200. That’s an excellent price for a device of this caliber, but you’re going to have to be quick in completing your transaction as there’s no telling when this bargain for the MSI Crosshair 16 gaming laptop ends.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC with 16GB of RAM is $330 off
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 AMD gaming PC on a black background.

Powerful gaming PCs aren't usually available for $1,000, but Lenovo has an offer that will catch the attention of gamers who are thinking about making an upgrade. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8, with a configuration that's originally sold for $1,330, is on sale for only $1,000 following a $330 discount. That's an excellent price for this machine, so you're going to want to hurry up with your purchase for one of today's most interest gaming PC deals to secure the savings before other shoppers get all the stocks.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 gaming PC
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 is the AMD-powered version of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, which is featured in our roundup of the best gaming PCs as our top pick for under $1,000. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 is also budget-friendly though, because for its discounted price, you'll be getting the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. According to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, this AMD processor offers great performance and more upgrade potential for the future, and according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, this amount of RAM is the best place to start for a gaming PC.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is still great, and it’s on sale at $350 off
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Apple fans who have been waiting for a huge discount from MacBook deals shouldn't miss this chance to buy the 13.6-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 with a 512GB SSD for $749 instead of its original price of $1,099. You have until March 23 to take advantage of $350 in savings, but with the immense popularity of this line of laptops, it's possible that the stocks that are up for sale are already gone by tomorrow. Don't hesitate -- proceed with your purchase immediately!

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M2
At almost three years old, the 13.6-inch model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 remains on our list of the best MacBooks as the best budget MacBook. The laptop "balances size and performance in a way no other laptop can," as we described it in our review, with its incredibly thin and lightweight design making it worthy of its Air moniker. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is simply gorgeous with its vivid colors and sharp details, which makes it perfect for working on projects and catching up on streaming shows.

The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is $300 off right now
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

You should be ready to spend a lot of cash if you want a powerful gaming laptop, but you should be on the lookout for gaming laptop deals that you can take advantage of. You may want to consider this offer from Dell for the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card -- from its original price of $1,900, it's down to $1,600 following a $300 discount. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but the savings are a nice bonus with this purchase. You have to hurry though, as the device may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
We described the Alienware m16 R2 as "a fresh start for the brand's gaming laptops," as it fixes some of its predecessor's design problems with a thinner chassis and lighter weight. It's still a pretty large gaming laptop with a 16-inch screen, but that's a good thing for gamers who want to take in all the details of the video games that they're playing. With QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, it's going to be easy to get lost in the worlds that you're exploring through the Alienware m16 R2.

