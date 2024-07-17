The true back-to-school shopping season is going to start soon, but that doesn’t mean working professionals shouldn’t be able to score great laptop deals on laptops too! Fortunately, one brand that always seems to have excellent promotions is Lenovo, and the company is putting its best foot forward with this amazing Prime Day deal on a ThinkPad. For a limited time, you’ll be able to take home the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 for just $630. At full price, this laptop usually costs $2,290, which is a whopping 72% off. Put that toward one or two other fantastic Prime Day deals, why don’t ya?

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14

For years, the Lenovo ThinkPad has been a tried and true workplace laptop, and the T14 is one of the best iterations of the portable PC. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U, integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics, and 16GB of RAM, the T14 is built to deliver fast and reliable performance when you need it most. Whether you’re balancing spreadsheets between several programs or have a ton of browser tabs open with media playing in several, the T14 has got you covered!

As far as internal storage, the laptop comes with 512GB. This should be enough of a byte trove for your basic PDFs and Word docs, though should you need additional storage, we recommend taking a look at some of the best SSD deals we found today.

Screen-wise, the T14 has a 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen with an anti-glare coating. The pixel count is capped at 1,920 x 1,200, and the refresh rate at 60Hz. And while we wouldn’t recommend using the T14 in direct sunlight, its 300-nit output should do fine against ambient light fixtures and other indoor illumination sources.

Prime Day laptop deals are everywhere we look, but this is one of the craziest markdowns we’ve ever seen on a laptop! For a limited time, order your very own Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 for only $630 and save close to $1,700!