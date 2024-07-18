Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is down to $330 today

Even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 laptops are still too expensive for some people, so here’s a cheaper alternative — the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for only $330, following a $100 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $430. The versatile device isn’t going to be sold at 23% off forever though, and in fact, it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you think it’s the perfect device for you, you should buy it right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

As a detachable 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features a similar design to Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices. It starts as a tablet with an 11-inch 2K touchscreen, and it transforms into a laptop by attaching the keyboard cover that also serves as protection for the display when it’s closed. This gives the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 versatility to handle different purposes — for example, tablet mode makes it easier to browse social media, then you can switch to laptop mode when it’s time to work on a document.

One of the major differences between the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices is their operating system. Surface Pro devices are powered by Windows 11, but the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 runs on Google’s Chrome OS. If you’re not familiar with Chromebooks, it may take time to adjust, but the operating system promises smooth performance even with low-end components such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also only has a 128GB eMMC, but you can tap cloud storage services if you need extra space for your files.

If you’re interested in 2-in-1 laptop deals but Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices are beyond your budget, you should turn your attention towards the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. It’s got a similar form factor but it’s much cheaper, especially right now with its $100 discount — only $330 all together. The 23% discount may end at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.