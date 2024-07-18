 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is down to $330 today

By
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 laptops are still too expensive for some people, so here’s a cheaper alternative — the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for only $330, following a $100 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $430. The versatile device isn’t going to be sold at 23% off forever though, and in fact, it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you think it’s the perfect device for you, you should buy it right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

As a detachable 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features a similar design to Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices. It starts as a tablet with an 11-inch 2K touchscreen, and it transforms into a laptop by attaching the keyboard cover that also serves as protection for the display when it’s closed. This gives the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 versatility to handle different purposes — for example, tablet mode makes it easier to browse social media, then you can switch to laptop mode when it’s time to work on a document.

One of the major differences between the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices is their operating system. Surface Pro devices are powered by Windows 11, but the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 runs on Google’s Chrome OS. If you’re not familiar with Chromebooks, it may take time to adjust, but the operating system promises smooth performance even with low-end components such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It also only has a 128GB eMMC, but you can tap cloud storage services if you need extra space for your files.

If you’re interested in 2-in-1 laptop deals but Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices are beyond your budget, you should turn your attention towards the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. It’s got a similar form factor but it’s much cheaper, especially right now with its $100 discount — only $330 all together. The 23% discount may end at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 17-inch workhorse for $270 and more
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

With such a huge variety of laptops that HP has, it's easily one of the best laptop brands in the market and is a great option if you're thinking of grabbing a laptop for the first time or upgrading from an older one. HP has a pretty wide variety of products, including gaming laptops, so even if you're looking for something very specific, you'll likely find something in HP's stock. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals across the board, from HP's gaming brand Omen to the Spectre X360 convertible, and we've even thrown in some HP Envy deals for good measure.

That said, if you can't find quite what you're looking for below, be sure to check out these other great laptop deals and gaming laptop deals as well.
HP Laptop 15z -- $250, was $500

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo is almost universally recognized as one of the best laptop brands, and this is particular true if affordability is on your list of laptop needs. Lenovo is a staple among the best laptop deals and its laptop lineups regularly see impressive discounts across numerous retailers. Right now there are a lot of Lenovo laptop deals to choose from, so we’ve rounded up all of the best Lenovo laptop deals below. Among them you’ll find discounts on its IdeaPad and Yoga lineups, as well as several Lenovo ThinkPad deals to consider. Read onward for all of the details, and if you aren’t finding the right laptop among Lenovo’s offerings be sure to check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $150, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more
Best Buy is selling this Lenovo laptop for just $150 today
The Lenovo Ideapad 1.

The back-to-school season is just a couple of weeks away, and we’ll have our sights set on all kinds of Best Buy deals as they roll in. For now though, there are still plenty of great laptop deals to sort through, and one of them is actually a Best Buy exclusive: While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad 1 for only $150. That’s $100 off its normal selling price. 

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1
This time of year is one of the best times to invest in a new laptop. Most companies know that student laptop deals are going to be at the top of many shoppers’ back-to-school essentials, and the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is an ideal PC for word processing, browsing the web, and taking an online course or two. The 14-inch screen uses Lenovo’s SuperBright technology in addition to a matte coating to preserve colors and contrast in the movies, shows, and games you decide to play on the Ideapad 1. And while the pixel count only tops out at 1366 x 768, that’s still an HD display. 

Read more