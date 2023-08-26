 Skip to main content
Surface Pro 10: here’s what to expect from the next generation

Luke Larsen
By

Microsoft has consistently put out a new version of its most popular Surface device, the Surface Pro. With it due to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, it’s an important milestone for the device and may herald some exciting changes and upgrades over the still-impressive last-generation device, the Surface Pro 9.

As we edge closer to its impending release, here’s what we know about the Surface Pro 10 so far.

The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Rumored release date

Microsoft typically holds a Surface hardware event in the fall, usually in late September or October, and this year is no different. It has an event planned for September 21, and we’re expecting to see a number of new Surface devices there, including the Surface Laptop Studio 2, and most likely, the Surface Pro 10.

Last year’s event was held on October 12, 2022, which is when Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+, and more, so it would make sense to see the Surface Pro 10 debut at this year’s show.

Design and size options

According to a report from Windows Central, we shouldn’t expect a major shake-up in the overall design of the Surface Pro 10. It’ll keep its sleek 2-in-1 design, which includes a built-in kickstand and attachable Type Cover keyboard.

The design was last updated for the Surface Pro 8, which received slimmer bezels, a new charging slot for the Surface Slim Pen, and a higher refresh rate display. Last year’s Surface Pro 9 was a more iterative update, focusing more on the split between its Intel and Qualcomm models.

Setting that aside, the Surface Pro 10 will likely feature a very similar design. As much as we’d like Microsoft to debut something flashier to mark the 10th anniversary, the slower evolution of the design is more in step with how the company has treated its Surface products over time.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 stand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

However, there’s one major change that’s rumored to come this year — and that’s the return of more size options. The same report from Windows Central claims that an 11-inch Surface Pro 10 is in the works. The standard Surface Pro has a 13-inch screen, though this isn’t the first time we’d be getting an 11-inch Surface.

In fact, Microsoft currently offers 11-inch Surface devices in the Surface Go line. The difference with this new 11-inch Surface Pro is that it would have the faster processor and better screen of the Pro line. Windows Central says the 11-inch Surface Pro will have high-end features such as thinner bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Windows 11 tie-in

Microsoft may be interested in a smaller Surface Pro to match what it’s doing with the Windows 11 tablet mode. For example, on screens 11 inches or smaller, it will open apps in full screen more like a traditional tablet. With the addition of some Android apps in Windows, Microsoft may be looking to capitalize on developments with a tried-and-true tablet form factor.

The Windows Central reporter’s sources claim that more tablet optimizations are coming in future updates of Windows 11. We’re also expecting Windows 12 to launch toward the end of 2024, which could expand touch capabilities and tablet mode features even further.

A mother and daughter use the Surface Go 3 together.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Configurations

It’s unclear as to whether or not Microsoft will continue to pursue both Intel and ARM configurations. We know that Microsoft remains committed to supporting ARM chips with Windows and that another one is on the way. Some job listings point toward key hires in managing the “Microsoft Silicon Team” and developing Windows 12 to further improve tablet interfaces.

On the other hand, we know that the next-gen Qualcomm chips that Microsoft would have used are likely not coming out until 2024. This could mean that the Surface Pro 10 will either be Intel-exclusive or will have its ARM configuration delayed until next year.

Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
