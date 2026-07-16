 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s 2026 Back to School promo saves you up to $150 on a new Mac or iPad

The exact amount depends on which device you buy, but the offer doesn't apply to all Mac and iPad models.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Back to School 2026 featured
Apple
Chromebooks in School
Back-to-School Guide 2026
From laptops to dorm essentials, discover the best tech for students and the biggest back-to-school savings.
Updated less than 16 hours ago

Apple has kicked off its 2026 Back to School promotion, and this year’s offer swaps out the free accessory bundle from last year with gift cards. Eligible buyers who purchase a MacBook Pro get a $150 gift card, while a MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or iPad Air earns a $100 gift card. The promotion runs through August 27 in the US, with international versions rolling out on different timelines and, in some regions, different rewards entirely.

Not every device is eligible

The gift card stacks on top of Apple’s education store pricing, so you can get a MacBook Air for $1,199 (already $100 off list) and still walk away with a $100 gift card to spend later. That same $100 gift card also applies to the iPad Air starting at $699 or an iPad Pro starting at $1,099. To get the $150 gift card, you’ll have to spend at least $1,899 on a 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro through the education store.

Apple Back to School 2026 gift card value
Apple

Sadly, Apple’s desktop Macs, the entry-level MacBook Neo, the iPad mini, and the base iPad have been left out of the promotion, along with all iPhone and Apple Watch models. If you’re shopping for any of these, this particular deal won’t apply.

Recommended Videos

The reward itself isn’t consistent globally either. In countries where the promotion has already launched, including China, Singapore, and Vietnam, students are getting a pack of AirTags instead of a gift card. Buyers in India can choose between AirTags or AirPods 4 with a Mac purchase, or an Apple Pencil Pro with an iPad.

A new hoop to jump through first

Since Apple tightened education store verification earlier this year, you’ll have to prove your student or staff status through UNiDAYS, either by logging into your school’s academic portal or uploading an ID, before the discount and gift card apply at checkout. Most verifications clear instantly, though some get flagged for manual review that can take up to 24 hours, so it’s worth starting that process before you’re ready to buy rather than at the checkout screen.

Apple’s 2026 Back to School promotion isn’t as exciting as past years, especially given the timing. Apple recently raised prices across its Mac and iPad lineup, so this gift card is closer to a partial refund than an actual discount. If you’re looking to buy a new Mac or an iPad, you should weigh the education store total, gift card included, against other retailers before dropping your card details.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
ChatGPT will now remind teens to take breaks and give parents more controls
New parental controls include Quiet Hours, Study Mode defaults, and alerts for serious account violations.
chatgpt-teen-safety-features

OpenAI wants to make ChatGPT safer for teens, and the changes go well beyond a simple content filter. In a new update, the company laid out its stance on why teens should have access to AI in the first place, arguing that keeping them away from it entirely would leave them unprepared for one of the defining technologies of their generation.

Nearly 90% of teens already use ChatGPT weekly for learning, research, or getting organized, which is why OpenAI says access needs to come paired with real protections built for their age.

Read more
ChatGPT’s new search tool saves you from digging through old chats, files, and images
You can also filter ChatGPT search results by content type.
chatgpt-new-search

If you have ever lost a great ChatGPT answer somewhere in your endless chat history, that headache is finally over. OpenAI has rolled out a major search upgrade that lets you find old chats, projects, documents, and images all from one place.

Before this update, the sidebar search only pulled up past conversations, leaving uploaded files, projects, and generated images completely out of reach. The new search option is now available across web, iOS, and Android, on every ChatGPT plan, including free accounts.

Read more
You can now link your favorite apps to AI Mode in Google Search to get things done
AI Mode now works with Instacart, Canva, and YouTube Music inside Search.
google-search-ai-mode-connect-apps

Google is making AI Mode in Search more useful by letting you connect third-party apps. Starting this week in the US, you can securely connect some of your go-to apps directly to AI Mode, letting Search actually complete tasks for you instead of just answering questions.

This update builds on a similar trick Google already pulled off inside the Gemini app, and now it is landing in Search itself. The initial rollout includes three launch partners, Instacart, Canva, and YouTube Music, with Google saying more app integrations are on the way.

Read more