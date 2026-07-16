Apple’s 2026 Back to School promo saves you up to $150 on a new Mac or iPad

Apple has kicked off its 2026 Back to School promotion, and this year’s offer swaps out the free accessory bundle from last year with gift cards. Eligible buyers who purchase a MacBook Pro get a $150 gift card, while a MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or iPad Air earns a $100 gift card. The promotion runs through August 27 in the US, with international versions rolling out on different timelines and, in some regions, different rewards entirely.

Not every device is eligible

The gift card stacks on top of Apple’s education store pricing, so you can get a MacBook Air for $1,199 (already $100 off list) and still walk away with a $100 gift card to spend later. That same $100 gift card also applies to the iPad Air starting at $699 or an iPad Pro starting at $1,099. To get the $150 gift card, you’ll have to spend at least $1,899 on a 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro through the education store.

Sadly, Apple’s desktop Macs, the entry-level MacBook Neo, the iPad mini, and the base iPad have been left out of the promotion, along with all iPhone and Apple Watch models. If you’re shopping for any of these, this particular deal won’t apply.

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The reward itself isn’t consistent globally either. In countries where the promotion has already launched, including China, Singapore, and Vietnam, students are getting a pack of AirTags instead of a gift card. Buyers in India can choose between AirTags or AirPods 4 with a Mac purchase, or an Apple Pencil Pro with an iPad.

A new hoop to jump through first

Since Apple tightened education store verification earlier this year, you’ll have to prove your student or staff status through UNiDAYS, either by logging into your school’s academic portal or uploading an ID, before the discount and gift card apply at checkout. Most verifications clear instantly, though some get flagged for manual review that can take up to 24 hours, so it’s worth starting that process before you’re ready to buy rather than at the checkout screen.

Apple’s 2026 Back to School promotion isn’t as exciting as past years, especially given the timing. Apple recently raised prices across its Mac and iPad lineup, so this gift card is closer to a partial refund than an actual discount. If you’re looking to buy a new Mac or an iPad, you should weigh the education store total, gift card included, against other retailers before dropping your card details.