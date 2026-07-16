OpenAI made a tiny $230 keyboard that lets you turn up an AI’s brainpower

OpenAI has made a $230 mini keyboard that lets Codex users adjust how hard its AI thinks with a physical dial. The Codex Micro also provides dedicated buttons for launching workflows and checking on active agents without bouncing between chats.

Developed with keyboard maker Work Louder, the compact Mac and Windows accessory connects over Bluetooth or USB-C. OpenAI’s store currently lists it as out of stock, although the company says more units are coming.

How does the brainpower dial work

The rotary dial changes Codex’s reasoning level on the fly. Users can keep it low when they want faster responses for straightforward work, then crank it up when a task calls for heavier thinking.

It’s an unusually literal interface for something normally buried inside software settings. AI reasoning becomes closer to a volume adjustment, letting users choose between speed and deeper analysis without digging through another menu.

What else can it control

A small joystick can trigger common Codex skills, including reviewing a pull request or debugging an error. Programmable keys place frequent actions such as accepting a change or starting a new chat within reach.

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Those keys also double as status indicators. Live RGB lighting reveals whether agents are thinking, running, waiting, or finished. Anyone juggling several tasks can check their progress at a glance instead of opening each conversation to find out what’s happening.

Who is this keyboard for

The Codex Micro packs 13 mechanical switches alongside a joystick, touch sensor, and rotary dial. That’s considerable hardware for a companion to one AI coding tool, especially when it costs $230.

Its appeal depends on how thoroughly Codex has worked itself into your daily routine. People managing several agents may appreciate giving those invisible processes permanent buttons and status lights. Occasional Codex users will have a much harder time justifying the expense.

The Codex Micro is already sold out. Anyone tempted by a physical AI brainpower dial will need to catch the next restock, then decide whether this wonderfully specific convenience is worth $230.