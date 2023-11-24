Vacuuming and cleaning should not be strenuous. You should be able to take out your tool of choice, glide through your home cleaning up with minimal effort, and then get right back to your life. Unfortunately, not all vacuums are created equal, which can mean the work itself takes longer. Either they don’t offer powerful suction, they don’t offer convenient attachments for more thorough cleans, or they exacerbate the problem — with bag-based dustbins, for example, that cause more hassle than they’re worth. With the holidays coming up and lots of family coming to visit, quick cleaning is going to be more important than ever. Enter Tineco with its excellent smart vacuums.

Between the Pure One Station, Pure One S15 Essential, and Pure One S11, there’s a cordless vacuum in the lineup for you. Best of all, Tineco is having excellent holiday, and Black Friday deals that drop their prices to all-time lows.

Tineco Pure One Station cordless smart vacuum — $639, was $799

What sets this cordless stick vacuum apart from any others is Tineco’s ingenious 4-in-1 multifunctional OmniHub. After you’re done cleaning, all you have to do is return the vacuum to the hub, and it will automatically self-clean and recharge. Real-time detection allows it to determine how full the dustbin is and adjust the self-cleaning process to match, with a longer clean cycle when it’s more full.

It also stows away discreetly wherever you place it, saving room for more important decorations and activities. Plus, the 3L reusable dustbin allows you to continue daily cleaning and emptying hassle-free for up to 60 days. Yes, please.

Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials cordless stick vacuum — $279, was $399

Pet owner? Their fur gets everywhere, as you know. The Pure One S15 Essential has a specially designed brush roller to effectively vacuum hair and other nasties. The brush is also super easy to clean and maintain, so you don’t have to worry about all of that debris building up and wearing down the performance. A one-touch trigger wipes the dustbin clean, making it so simple to empty.

Moreover, Tineco’s zero-tangle, pure cyclone and iLoop smart sensor technologies deliver one of the smarter vacuums out there. iLoop adjusts suction power to match the dirtiness levels of the floor. The no-install charging base doesn’t require you to drill into the wall to set it up, either. Vacuuming has never been this simple.

Tineco Pure One S11 cordless stick vacuum — $210, was $350

Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor technology is the star of the show here. Where most brands would reserve similar technology for their more premium products, Tineco hasn’t. This affordable yet highly accessible vacuum is priced even better during the Black Friday sales, too.

It offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, with 130 watts of suction power, yet all while remaining quiet — it won’t disturb anyone’s naps. An onboard LED shows cleaning progress, battery levels, and suction performance for informed, intelligent cleaning. Plus, the iLoop tech adjusts the suction power to match the job. It’s low effort, intelligently designed, and the world’s better than your average cordless stick vacuum.

