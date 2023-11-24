 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Tineco Black Friday deals: Smart vacuums galore to clean your floors

Tineco PURE ONE Station being put away on charger
Tineco

Vacuuming and cleaning should not be strenuous. You should be able to take out your tool of choice, glide through your home cleaning up with minimal effort, and then get right back to your life. Unfortunately, not all vacuums are created equal, which can mean the work itself takes longer. Either they don’t offer powerful suction, they don’t offer convenient attachments for more thorough cleans, or they exacerbate the problem — with bag-based dustbins, for example, that cause more hassle than they’re worth. With the holidays coming up and lots of family coming to visit, quick cleaning is going to be more important than ever. Enter Tineco with its excellent smart vacuums.

Between the Pure One Station, Pure One S15 Essential, and Pure One S11, there’s a cordless vacuum in the lineup for you. Best of all, Tineco is having excellent holiday, and Black Friday deals that drop their prices to all-time lows.

Tineco Pure One Station cordless smart vacuum — $639, was $799

Tineco PURE ONE Station woman using to clean dog hair
Tineco

What sets this cordless stick vacuum apart from any others is Tineco’s ingenious 4-in-1 multifunctional OmniHub. After you’re done cleaning, all you have to do is return the vacuum to the hub, and it will automatically self-clean and recharge. Real-time detection allows it to determine how full the dustbin is and adjust the self-cleaning process to match, with a longer clean cycle when it’s more full.

Don't Miss:

It also stows away discreetly wherever you place it, saving room for more important decorations and activities. Plus, the 3L reusable dustbin allows you to continue daily cleaning and emptying hassle-free for up to 60 days. Yes, please.

Buy Now

Tineco Pure One S15 Essentials cordless stick vacuum — $279, was $399

Tineco PURE ONE S15 Essentials woman using to clean pet mess
Tineco

Pet owner? Their fur gets everywhere, as you know. The Pure One S15 Essential has a specially designed brush roller to effectively vacuum hair and other nasties. The brush is also super easy to clean and maintain, so you don’t have to worry about all of that debris building up and wearing down the performance. A one-touch trigger wipes the dustbin clean, making it so simple to empty.

Moreover, Tineco’s zero-tangle, pure cyclone and iLoop smart sensor technologies deliver one of the smarter vacuums out there. iLoop adjusts suction power to match the dirtiness levels of the floor. The no-install charging base doesn’t require you to drill into the wall to set it up, either. Vacuuming has never been this simple.

Buy Now

Tineco Pure One S11 cordless stick vacuum — $210, was $350

PURE ONE S11 used to clean carpet mess
Tineco

Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor technology is the star of the show here. Where most brands would reserve similar technology for their more premium products, Tineco hasn’t. This affordable yet highly accessible vacuum is priced even better during the Black Friday sales, too.

It offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, with 130 watts of suction power, yet all while remaining quiet — it won’t disturb anyone’s naps. An onboard LED shows cleaning progress, battery levels, and suction performance for informed, intelligent cleaning. Plus, the iLoop tech adjusts the suction power to match the job. It’s low effort, intelligently designed, and the world’s better than your average cordless stick vacuum.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Alienware gaming laptop is $450 off for Black Friday
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Delia Weir has been around for quite a while now, and it's especially known for making gaming laptops and desktops, so if you go for an Alienware device, you know it's likely to be high-end. Of course, all that experience making gaming gear means that Alienware stuff can be quite expensive, so if you've ever wanted to pick one up, Black Friday is the perfect time. To that end, we've found some great Black Friday deals on Alienware laptops, like this great configuration of the Alienware M16, which is a perfect entry-to-mid-range gaming laptop. You can pick it up for $1,250 instead of the usual $1,700 for Black Friday.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop
Under the hood, the Alienware m16 runs an RTX 4060, which is a much better being in a laptop than a desktop, given its cost savings and better efficiency when it comes to gaming. The RTX 4060 is made for playing games at 1080p and 60fps, which means it might struggle a little bit with the 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh screen. That said, the Alienware m16 seems to be made to give you a bit of versatility where you can prioritize either resolution or framerates, such as when playing narrative games compared to competitive games.

Read more
The best Alienware gaming PC Black Friday deals we’ve found
Alienware Aurora from it's side with a panel open

Alienware is known for making some of the best gaming PCs on the market, and if you're thinking of buying one, today's Black Friday deals are the way to go. We've collected some of our favorite deals for both Intel and AMD below, and we've done our best to include everything from the RTX 4060 to the RX 7900 XTX, and there's even an Intel Arc A770 thrown in for good measure. Also, while you're here, be sure to check out the wider Alienware Black Friday deals for more options.
Best Alienware Gaming PC Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Going with an AMD CPU configuration usually means a bit more power and efficiency compared to Intel, but with heavy-duty GPUs in the mix, that's not necessarily the case. Even so, you do get some savings, and AMD processors do quite well with gaming, especially in the middle band.

Read more
Black Friday deal gets you Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE
Amazon Music logo against a blue background.

We’ve got a Black Friday deal just for you if you’re a music lover or spend a lot of time listening to various kinds of media. Amazon is opening up its premium music subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, to several months of free service. You can get three months for free with no strings attached or four months for free with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices. Both of these offers are a big win, as recently Amazon increased the cost of its Music Unlimited plans.
Get 3 months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited

With an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription you get access to more than 100 million songs in high definition and millions of songs in Ultra HD. Amazon Music Unlimited is a great subscription for audiophiles to consider, as it puts a lot of emphasis on high quality audio. It has a growing catalog of music mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. But it also has thousands of expertly crafted stations and playlists for people just trying to find some new music. In this regard Amazon Music Unlimited could be seen as similar to music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify, as it also comes with access to podcasts. This Black Friday deal gets you three free months of access where Amazon regularly offers just one. After the three months is up Amazon Music Unlimited reverts to $11 per month or $10 per month for Prime members, so you’ll need to remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep it as a paid service.

Read more