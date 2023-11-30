 Skip to main content
Ancestry’s holiday deals are the key to unlocking your family’s origins

Have you ever wondered where your family comes from? Wouldn’t it be amazing to learn the backgrounds of your relatives from centuries ago, like where they lived, how they lived, and what they might have achieved? Wouldn’t you love to share that experience with the rest of your family? The Ancestry® holiday deals are the best way to make that happen. This sale will save you quite a bit on both AncestryDNA® kits for yourself and others, and Ancestry gift memberships for friends and family. Everyone loves exploring their origins. Right now, through December 31, you can save 40% off AncestryDNA kits, as well as up to 30% off Ancestry gift memberships for your loved ones.

Curious about what Ancestry gift memberships will offer? Keep reading.

Why you should shop Ancestry holiday deals for DNA kits and gift memberships

AncestryDNA is the best way to discover what makes you, well you. You’ll get detailed insights about your family’s origins, like where you came from geographically and where they might have moved to over their lifetimes. DNA matches can help you find relatives and learn more about them, maybe you’ll even discover you have distant relatives you never met before.

With the World Explorer Membership, you’ll dive even further into your family’s background. You’ll get both U.S. and international records, including news articles, old photos, military records, and other documentation. If you have taken an AncestryDNA test, one of the most intriguing benefits is the ability to see personal traits related to nutrition, fitness, appearance, and more.

Ancestry Gift Memberships are an excellent way to offer that same experience to others. If your grandmother has ever talked about genealogy and learning more about your family, she’ll love getting something like this as a present this holiday season. You also have complete control over how much you want to gift, with tier-based options that include U.S. records with the U.S. Discovery membership, U.S. and international records with the World Explorer Membership, or access to both US and international records plus access to Ancestry partner sites Newspapers.com and Fold3. Moreover, you’ll get the option to choose between six and 12-month plans. Don’t worry. At the end of the term, the subscription won’t automatically renew, it’s a non-renewing membership, and the recipient can choose to continue or not.

These Ancestry holiday deals are live from November 28 until December 31. You have plenty of time to decide, but if you want to gift family or friends something for the holidays, you probably shouldn’t wait that long.

