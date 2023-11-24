 Skip to main content
The best toaster oven Black Friday deals on Breville, Ninja, more

If you’re looking to add to your smart home this holiday season, there are plenty of Black Friday toaster oven deals. A toaster oven makes a great addition to the kitchen, and many of them come with multiple functions that can make cooking and preparing food healthier and more convenient. Makers of some of the best toaster ovens have models currently discounted, so feel free to let your Black Friday shopping commence.

Best toaster oven Black Friday deal

Breville Smart Oven air fryer and convection toaster — $320, was $400

The Breville Smart Oven air fryer and convection toaster on a countertop with a fully prepared Thanksgiving meal.
Breville

Breville is a quality brand that’s been making small kitchen appliances for quite some time. That quality is reflected in this smart oven. It allows you to perform a variety of cooking techniques, with 13 pre-programmed settings. Its super convection function maximizes airflow to ensure crispy air-fried meals or faster food dehydration. Among the other cooking functions are baking, roasting, toasting, reheating, and slow cooking, as well as toaster settings for bread, bagels, and pizza.

This smart oven also features a large capacity that can accommodate a number of different food items. It can roast a 14-pound turkey, use a 12-cup muffin tray, and evenly toast up to nine slices of bread at a time. The Breville smart oven utilizes six independent heating elements that move the power where it’s needed most, adjusting automatically for the setting you choose. With this toaster oven you’ll also be able to tap into Breville+. Breville+ offers guided recipes, live and on-demand cooking classes, cooking guides, and more.

More toaster oven Black Friday deals

The toaster oven Black Friday deals don’t stop with the Breville smart oven, however. In fact, toaster ovens are one of the more frequently discounted small appliances for the kitchen during the Black Friday shopping season. Top name brands like Ninja and Cuisinart are seeing toaster oven models discounted alongside Breville, with some very significant price drops out there for the taking.

  • Bella Pro Series air fryer toaster oven —
  • Breville Mini Smart Oven —
  • Ninja Food 8-in-1 air fry oven —
  • GE convection toaster oven —
  • Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven —
  • Ninja Foodi convection toaster oven —
  • Cuisinart Chef’s convection toaster oven —

