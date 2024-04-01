 Skip to main content
Wow! Get a pack of 72 AA batteries for $13 with this flash deal

While today’s electronic devices are moving towards using built-in or swappable rechargeable batteries, every family should still have stocks of AA batteries somewhere in their home for gadgets that use them. If you need to replenish your supply, you should consider shopping this offer from Amazon’s Woot — 72 pieces of AmazonBasics AA batteries for only $13, which is 43% off their original price of $23. There’s supposedly a month left before the $10 discount expires, but since every household needs AA batteries, we don’t expect stocks to last long. Push through with the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy AmazonBasics AA batteries

You don’t need them for phones and laptops, but there’s surely something around you right now that can be powered by the AmazonBasics AA batteries. Children’s toys, remote controls, gaming controllers, flashlights, smoke detectors — the list goes longer than you think, so it’s important that you always have some spare Aa batteries lying around for when you need to swap out drained ones. The AmazonBasics AA batteries have a shelf life of 10 years, so you won’t need to worry that you’ll have to go through all 72 of them over a short period of time.

Just to be clear, the AmazonBasics AA batteries are not rechargeable batteries, but they do last a long time for your regular battery-powered devices. There won’t be any compatibility issues with these batteries, and they ship in easy-to-open packaging so it won’t be a hassle to get them once you need them.

Every home has that drawer where the family keeps its stock of AA batteries. If it's almost empty, then you're going to want to buy this bundle of 72 pieces of AmazonBasics AA batteries from Amazon's Woot. From a sticker price of $23, you'll save $10 with this purchase as you'll only have to pay $13.

