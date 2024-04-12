Grab a keyless entry door lock for $90 with this Walmart deal

For something a little different from the usual smart lock deals, check out the Walmart flash sale on the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set. Usually costing $130, it’s down to $90 for a limited time so this is the ideal time to upgrade your front door lock to something more appropriate. If that sounds like something you want to do, keep reading while we explain everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set

Differing from the best smart locks, the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set makes for a welcoming middle ground so it works well for all users including relatives who may be less savvy with technology.

The Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set fits any door holes that measure 54mm in diameter with a door thickness of between 35mm and 45mm. Keyless entry is possible via the keypad lock which provides 20 access codes with the additional option of a temporary code for a single guest entry. There’s also auto-locking with anti-peeking password technology protecting your home, while an automatic door lock or one-touch auto-lock cuts back on the risk of an incomplete lock.

Designed to be low energy, Revolo smart locks have low power consumption and can be used for up to 12 months. The keypad lock has a low battery alarm so you’ll know when to replace the battery before it becomes an issue. All you need to do is add four AA batteries and you’re all set. The Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set comes with a front and rear panel, along with a screw kit so installation is pretty simple.

Once installed, the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set is waterproof with a classic yet durable design that will suit many doors. You can also use the adjustable latch while there’s a vacation mode setting as well.

Simple and quick to install, the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set usually costs $130. Over at Walmart today, you can buy it for $90 meaning you save $40 off the regular price. A flash deal, we can’t see it staying at this price for long. Take a look now before it ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations