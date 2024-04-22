Samsung’s new Smart Refrigerators are already discounted

For great refrigerator deals, go straight to the source and buy Samsung’s latest Smart Refrigerators for a great discount. As part of its Spring Black Friday sale, Samsung has discounted six different smart refrigerators with up to $1,200 off some of them. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new refrigerator and you want to invest in a high-end smart refrigerator, this is your chance to do so while saving substantial sums of money. The best thing to do is click the button below to see for yourself what’s on sale. Alternatively, read on and we’ll take you through what we know.

What to shop for in the Samsung smart refrigerator sale

Samsung easily makes some of the best smart refrigerators around so you simply can’t go wrong with whatever you buy. One immediately tempting option is the . It usually costs $4,214 but it’s down to $3,199 as part of this sale. It has changeable door panels which feature the Beverage Zone with two temperature settings which are perfect for drinks and desserts. There’s a choice of an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher. The fridge has a modern design which blends into any kitchen while its automatically opening doors work through a simple, light touch of the sensor, saving you from needing to juggle too much at once. You can also customize the lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer with five adjustable temperature settings.

A more affordable option is the . It’s currently $2,799 instead of $3,614. It also has a Beverage Center for easy access to drinks and cold water. There’s also a dual auto ice maker so you can make two types of ice — either cubed or ice bites. A flexible lower-right compartment is great for if you need freezer space instead of fridge room, while there are adjustable shelves to suit all needs. As with all the refrigerators in the sale, there are Wi-Fi enabled capabilities from being given a heads up if the door is left open to helping you reduce energy consumption.

Just a couple of the examples in the Samsung smart refrigerator sale, this is the ideal time to go refrigerator shopping. There are other models in the sale and all are discounted by a large amount with some even offering free next-day delivery. It’s worth taking a look for yourself to find what will suit your needs and look great in your kitchen.

