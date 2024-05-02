Theragun sale at Best Buy: Up to $60 off the massage gun

If you’re always dealing with sore muscles, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s discounts for Therabody’s Theragun massage devices. The retailer has slashed the price of the Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Gen to just $169, for savings of $30 on its original price of $199, and the Therabody Theragun Prime to only $240, for savings of $60 on its sticker price of $300. Either model will help ease body pains after going through a long commute or finishing your exercise routine, but if you want to get them for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to decide which one to buy and complete the purchase as soon as possible as the offers may expire at any moment.

Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Gen — $169, was $199

Therabody Theragun Prime — $240, was $300

Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Gen — $169, was $199

Give yourself percussive massage therapy anywhere with the second-generation Therabody Theragun Mini, which is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than its previous model so it’s even easier to bring with you to the office, on trips, or anywhere you go. It comes with three attachments that will target specific parts of your body and pain points, and to further help in reducing stress and tension, you can use the recommended routines in the Therabody app. The massage device can last up to 120 minutes on a single charge, and once its battery is depleted, you can recharge it through its USB-C port. The Therabody Theragun Mini also features the brand’s QuietForce technology, so using it won’t become a distraction to people around you.

Therabody Theragun Prime — $240, was $300

For a more comprehensive massage device, go for the Therabody Theragun Prime. It also comes with the brand’s QuietForce technology and up to 120 minutes of usage from a full charge, as well as working with the guidance of the Therabody app for massage routines. However, it’s more effective in warming up your muscles and releasing tightness with its force of up to 30 pounds, and it comes with four attachments that you can cycle through depending on the type of massage that you need. The Therabody Theragun Prime features an ergonomic triangle handle design that makes it more comfortable to hold, especially when you’re targeting distant areas of your body.

Editors' Recommendations