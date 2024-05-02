 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Theragun sale at Best Buy: Up to $60 off the massage gun

By

If you’re always dealing with sore muscles, you may want to take advantage of Best Buy’s discounts for Therabody’s Theragun massage devices. The retailer has slashed the price of the Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Gen to just $169, for savings of $30 on its original price of $199, and the Therabody Theragun Prime to only $240, for savings of $60 on its sticker price of $300. Either model will help ease body pains after going through a long commute or finishing your exercise routine, but if you want to get them for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to decide which one to buy and complete the purchase as soon as possible as the offers may expire at any moment.

Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Gen — $169, was $199

Therabody Theragun Prime — $240, was $300

Related

Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Gen — $169, was $199

A man sitting at a desk using a Theragun mini 1.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device on his upper arm.
Theragun

Give yourself percussive massage therapy anywhere with the second-generation Therabody Theragun Mini, which is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than its previous model so it’s even easier to bring with you to the office, on trips, or anywhere you go. It comes with three attachments that will target specific parts of your body and pain points, and to further help in reducing stress and tension, you can use the recommended routines in the Therabody app. The massage device can last up to 120 minutes on a single charge, and once its battery is depleted, you can recharge it through its USB-C port. The Therabody Theragun Mini also features the brand’s QuietForce technology, so using it won’t become a distraction to people around you.

Therabody Theragun Prime — $240, was $300

A woman using a Theragun Prime handheld percussive massage device on her upper back.
Therabody

For a more comprehensive massage device, go for the Therabody Theragun Prime. It also comes with the brand’s QuietForce technology and up to 120 minutes of usage from a full charge, as well as working with the guidance of the Therabody app for massage routines. However, it’s more effective in warming up your muscles and releasing tightness with its force of up to 30 pounds, and it comes with four attachments that you can cycle through depending on the type of massage that you need. The Therabody Theragun Prime features an ergonomic triangle handle design that makes it more comfortable to hold, especially when you’re targeting distant areas of your body.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get $50 off Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat for a limited time
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

Over at Best Buy, one of the best Google Nest deals in recent times is going on. Today, you can buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $200 instead of $250 so you save $50 off the regular price. A pretty great discount for this time of year, it’s perfect for ensuring you’re in complete control of the heating in your home. If you’re keen to learn more about it, tap the button below or keep reading while we take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat
One of the best smart home devices you can add to your setup, the Google Nest Smart Thermostat gives you extensive control over your home’s temperature. If you’ve been wondering if a smart thermostat is worth it, this will reassure you extensively. It ensures your home runs far more efficiently, saving you money and keeping you happy and content, temperature-wise.

Read more
This massive 12-quart rotisserie air fryer is 60% off this weekend
The Supersonic National air fryer with rotisserie on a worktop.

Gilt has one of the best air fryer deals with a huge $230 off the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer. It’s big enough to work as a rotisserie oven and is sure to suit a full household. With such a huge 60% discount going on, it seems likely that this deal won’t stick around for long. If it sounds like the right air fryer for you, hit the buy button now, but if you want some more insight, take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer
If you’ve been checking out the best air fryers, you should be delighted with what the Supersonic National 3-in-1 12-quart Air Fryer has to offer. It offers three different functions which include air frying, dehydrating, and working as a rotisserie oven. It has eight different preset cooking functions so you can easily get things done with minimal effort. Just tap the corresponding icon for what you plan on cooking such as fish, chicken or even baking something.

Read more
Go smart or go home: Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is $50 off
An Amazon Echo Show 8 sits on a marble side table.

Unusually, one of the better Amazon Echo deals is at Best Buy rather than Amazon. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100, saving you $50 off the regular price of $150. A perfect smart display for any room in the house, it’s a great option for accessing information or simply watching a show while cooking. Here’s all you need to know about it before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 works well as “part photo frame, part boombox”. One of the best smart displays around, it’s highly versatile. It has an 8-inch HD touchscreen so you can use it to watch all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. It also has room-filling spatial audio so streaming via Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Music is a breeze too. It’s the perfect entertainment accessory for cooking in the kitchen, relaxing in the living room, or working in the home office.

Read more