The “new normal” is here and Peloton madness has begun to sort itself to the background. Especially after announcements that the company has cut back on producing their own bikes in-house. That means that there must be some good alternative being made somewhere.

The result is that there are a ton of great Peloton alternatives that you can enjoy, possibly for a lower price than the original that started the trend. Here, we’ve collected some of the best smart home gym equipment that also happens to rival an equivalent Peloton product.

The best Peloton alternatives in 2024

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Best alternate for the Peloton Bike

Pros Cons 2-month JRNY free trial included Must use own tablet (could be a plus) BlueTooth connectivity Much cheaper than Peloton equivalent

This exercise bike from Schwinn, a highly respected maker of regular bikes, is an excellent premium exercise bike that is considerably cheaper than the Peloton alternative while still being of premium build. It has 100 levels of magnetic resistance, allowing for fine-tuned control of your pedaling difficulty. You’ll also enjoy the ability to connect to the bike with BlueTooth directly to synch up your progress with apps. You’ll need to bring your own tablet to get a screen, but if you have one of the best tablets already, this can actually be a plus and it is one of the ways that the price is able to be lower than the Peloton bike’s. The Schwinn IC4 has a special tablet holder for easy viewing.

The bike’s accompanying exercise program is the JRNY system, which you will get a two month trial of with your purchase of the Schwinn IC4. It includes adaptive workout courses and visual courses suitable for your level. As your ride your bike, you’ll see fun and exciting places from throughout the world. This will also give you nice visual clues as to what is coming up (in addition to the course tracker’s marking) so you can pace yourself appropriately. JRNY also comes with virtual coaching and trainer-led workouts.

Key Specifications Resistance levels 100 Screen LCD display + Bring your own for tablet holder Dimensions 54.6 x 30.7 x 51.8 inches Weight 112 pounds

Echelon Smart Connect EX5-S

Best alternate for the Peloton Bike+

Pros Cons Easy to move with wheels Classes not as great as Peloton’s Superior quality bike 30-day guarantee

The big draw of the Echelon Smart Connect Ex5-S is the high quality of its bike and the physical features it brings. For example, it runs quiet and comes with premium handlebars and seating. The bike runs smoothly and feels sturdy as you use it, with less wiggling during power strides than you might typically find. You’ll also enjoy things like the dumbbell holder, dual-sided pedals, and locations for two water bottles, great for the overly thirsty or those that just prefer using one hand over the other.

While this bike has an exercise program and classes via an app, it has some downsides when compared to Peloton and other such bikes. For one, you’ll need to change the resistance levels yourself during live classes, which is not that big of a deal, but it can break the immersion of a course like this. And, while encouraging, they are said to lack the excitement of a Peloton course. This is highly subjective, of course, and the ability to move on from classes to doing your own thing (once you get comfortable with the bike’s usage) is a goal and of itself. In the meantime, you’ll enjoy the comfortable location of the screen as it guides you through on-demand virtual location courses and the music you’ll get access to. This bike comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and the accompanying exercise program also comes with a 30-day free trial.

Key Specifications Resistance levels 32 Screen 22-inch HD touchscreen Dimensions 21.25 x 52.36 x 56.29 inches Weight 123 pounds

Hydrow Row

Best alternate for the Peloton Row

Pros Cons Foldable machine for easy storage No membership free trial Adaptive ‘drag’ workout system Quiet mechanisms Comes with full-body workouts and over 4,000 courses

The Hydrow Row is a simultaneously complex and simple product that mimics the water right from your floor. We’re labeling the “Resistance levels” for this product as “Dynamic magnetic resistance” though that’s not the full story. Instead of a difficulty, Hydrow uses a drag system. While you can change it, Hydrow recommends you keep the setting on the default 104 level for a water-like experience. Instead, learning to row effectively and use proper form will increase the efficacy of your workout to the next level. In other words, the goal here is to have a realistic experience.

If this all sounds tricky, don’t be intimidated. You join an exercise program with a subscription to Hydrow. It includes a full body training with weights and yoga, so you can get the same sort of exercises that you would get it you were out on the lake. The 22-inch monitor at the foot of the bike rotates so you can have a good view even when standing by the machine. You’ll also enjoy scenic views of alpine lakes and more on the screen as you go about your workouts.

Key Specifications Resistance levels Dynamic magnetic resistance Screen 22-inch HD LED Dimensions 25 x 86 x 47 inches Weight 145 pounds

NordicTrack T Series 6.5Si

Best alternate for the Peloton Tread

Pros Cons Fun, Google Maps digital tracks Two person assembly job Cushioned treads Quality connected speakers Folding space-saving design

The NordicTrack T 6.5Si is designed to create an atmospheric run indoors. Its most notable physical feature is its FlexSelect Cushioning. This, visible as the yellow part below the track bed, adjust how much cushioning you can get from the treadmill while you run. Though it might seem like a no brainer to get the most cushioning possible, there are also instances where you will want to have a harder, more responsive run. Varying the cushioning levels can also keep you in form (such as over the winter) for the needs of outdoor running. While the treadmill is notably large, you’ll be able to fold it up to save space.

With the NordicTrack T 6.5Si’s workout system, iFIT, you’ll be able to explore the world both with trainers’ courses and Google Maps. This can mean following a trainer on location and running as they run, or using the 6.5Si’s 10-inch HD screen to immerse yourself in the real world locations, complete with real-terrain data. While featured maps, such as treks through scenic Yosemite Falls, are the most robust, you should also consider mapping out a path from that upcoming 5K you won’t be able to investigate in person. This treadmill comes with a 30-day trial of iFIT.

Key Specifications Resistance levels 10% incline controls Screen 10-inch HD touchscreen Dimensions 67.5 x 36 x 73 inches Weight 198 pounds

Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill

Best alternate for the Peloton Tread+

Pros Cons 2-month JRNY free trial included Must use own tablet (could be a plus) Large, 60 x 20 inch running area Foldable, wheeled design for easy movement

The Bowflex BXT8J is highly-rated treadmill that provides a cushioned landing and a large area to run on. From it, you can track your heart rate, grab a drink of water, and control your incline up to 15%. While heavy and large (to accommodate the large running area), it also has a fold-up design that will allow you to save space when not in use. The BXT8J is relatively easy to set up for the average person and it provides a sturdy running surface for nearly all body types.

The built-in LCD screen on your Bowflex BXT8J includes 26 built-in workout programs. However, you should also explore compatibility with JRNY, which you will get a 2-month free trial of with purchase of the treadmill. This provides personalized training, on-demand courses, and a view of a simulated world. However, you will need to provide your own tablet (consider using a fold phone as well, since they have a large screen when opened) which will fit into a protected slot at the top of the treadmill’s dashboard.

Key Specifications Resistance levels 15% motorized incline Screen LCD display + Bring your own tablet Dimensions 78 x 37.6 x 62.8 inches Weight 253.6 pounds

How we chose these Peloton alternatives

Peloton has a solid but limited lineup of products current available, at least when it comes to exercise equipment. Currently, this only includes five products, spread across exercise bikes, rowing machines, and treadmills. The bike and treadmill each have a “+” version with more premium features. Here, we propose an alternative lineup with similarly premium products. Each include a screen for exercise programs as well as quality components that will make for an enjoyable workout experience.

When selecting the Peloton alternative that is best for you, we recommend starting with a similar equipment type as to what you would have picked from Peloton, though there may be more that are suitable for you. Our Key Specifications will detail the type of screen for you, so you can see if it will be large enough for your eyes. Then, check out the dimensions and weight of the equipment itself, which won’t match the Peloton alternative 1-for-1. While some exercise equipment folds up, not all pieces do, so make sure you have room for the product you buy both in the short and long term. Weight might be less of an issue if your exercise equipment is to have a near-permanent location as a friend can help you place it initially. However, if you intend to move your equipment frequently (for example, swinging it out from the wall when in use) make sure the weight of the machine is not too heavy for you to handle.

Please note that, while most of the Peloton alternatives listed above are cheaper than their equivalent Peloton — the company is know for expensive pricing — these are not budget products. For more budget-friendly equipment, check out our latest fitness equipment deals selection.

