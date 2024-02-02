 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 3 best Eight Sleep alternatives in 2024

Andrew Morrisey
By

For some people it can take a little more than the best fitness trackers have to offer in order to get a consistent good night’s rest. The Eight Sleep Pod and the entire Eight Sleep lineup allow any mattress to become a smart mattress, and while several Eight Sleep competitors have come and gone over the years, there are a few Eight Sleep alternatives on the market to consider. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them down, and have whittled them down to what we consider to be the best Eight Sleep alternatives currently on the market.

The best Eight Sleep alternatives in 2024

  • Buy the if you want the best Eight Sleep alternative overall.
  • Buy the if you want the best Eight Sleep alternative runner-up.
  • Buy the if you want the best Eight Sleep alternative for a budget.

ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System

Best Eight Sleep alternative overall

The ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System against a white background.
ChiliSleep
Pros Cons
Compatible with many mattresses Requires regular maintenance
Well priced No mobile app
Works for both sides of the bed

The ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System is the best Eight Sleep alternative on the market because it offers a nice balance of quality, capability, and affordability. A good Eight Sleep alternative is going to be expensive, and while the ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System ranges in price depending on the size of the mattress you’re looking to fit, it still comes in at prices that compete well with Eight Sleep’s offerings. This system uses water to cool the pad and has active temperature management technology to provide you with the sleeping temperature you find most comfortable. It has a remote control and the option for dual zone cooling is available.

Specifications
Related
Sizes Twin, Double, Queen, King
Dual zone option Yes

BedJet 3

Best Eight Sleep alternative runner-up

The BedJet 3 installed on a bed.
BedJet
Pros Cons
On-demand cooling and heating Louder than liquid coolers
Sauna-like warmth
30% smaller than previous models
Dula zone option

The BedJet 3 is the runner-up best Eight Sleep alternative. It utilizes powered ventilation cooling and heating as opposed to liquid cooling and heating. This can make it a little bit louder than other options, but it works quickly to warm or cool the bed, and its heating mode gives a deep, sauna-like warmth in just seconds. Biorhythm sleep technology enables automated smart temperature controls, allowing you to program different temperature settings for each hour of the night. This is a great option for people who run cold or hot and it’s a safer alternative to electric blankets.

Specifications
Sizes Twin, Double, Queen, King
Dual zone option Yes

Neat AquaPad CozyFlow

Best budget Eight Sleep alternative

The Neat AquaPad CozyFlow alongside a bed.
Neat
Pros Cons
AirQuiet technology Heating functionality only
15 different smart features

We think the best budget Eight Sleep alternative on the market is the Neat AquaPad CozyFlow. And while it doesn’t have cooling functionality, its capabilities as a bed heating option are pretty impressive. It has 15 different smart features that include temperature-controlled digital heating, child lock, auto shut-off sleep mode, and anti-freeze. Neat oven stands by its products to an extreme degree, and loves its customers. Should the price of the AquaPad CozyFlow drop within six months of your purchase, Neat is committed to honoring the difference.

Specifications
Sizes Twin, Twin XL, Double, Queen, King, California King
Dual zone option No

How we chose these Eight Sleep alternatives

We enjoy a good night’s sleep as much as anyone, which is why we’ve had our eye on Eight Sleep and Eight Sleep alternatives for some time. We’re also constantly keeping an eye out for the best smart home devices, so we’re pretty familiar with options available to anyone looking for a good night’s rest with the help of modern tech.

When it comes to making our selections for the best Eight Sleep alternatives, we’ve narrowed things down to a few features we consider most important. The amount of noise the product produces is important, as it doesn’t do much good to trade comfort for noise. As well, the quality of the product is important. There are a lot of junk mattress toppers and bed heating and cooling systems out there, and our aim is to present the best Eight Sleep alternatives that will work well and hold up over time.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
The 5 best Bluetooth cooking thermometers in 2024
MeatSick X Wi-Fi thermometer.

Professional chefs and cooking newbies alike all need the same kind of kitchen equipment when it comes to creating a delicious and hearty meal. Long gone are the days when you have to use old school thermometers or open your oven or grill to check on your latest creation. Nowadays, there are a ton of different Bluetooth cooking thermometers out there that will help you monitor your cooking without disturbing your long-awaited meal.

We rounded up five of the best Bluetooth cooking thermometers we could find that will help make your cooking experience that much better. They might not all be wireless, but they can all be monitored and used right from the palm of your hand using an app on your smartphone.
The Best Bluetooth Cooking Thermometers in 2024

Read more
Amazon’s futuristic Astro security robot is 21% off right now
Amazon Astro robot.

If you don't think investing in security camera deals is enough to give you peace of mind, then you may want to consider buying the Amazon Astro. This mobile security robot, originally sold for $2,350, is on sale from Amazon with a $500 discount that lowers its price to $1,850. It's fairly expensive even at 21% off, but if you're willing to pay for it, you'll be getting an all-around solution for the protection of your home or business. You need to act fast for your purchase though, as the bargain may end sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Amazon Astro mobile security robot
Compared to security cameras that are installed at fixed points, the Amazon Astro can roll through your home or business to cover up to 5,000 square feet with its HD night vision periscope camera. You'll be able to use the Astro app to access the mobile security robot's camera with a live view, control its movements, and communicate with people it bumps into with a two-way talk function. It comes with a 30-day trial of Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, which will allow you to schedule and customize the Amazon Astro's patrolling routes, and receive alerts when it sees an unknown person or hears sound such as breaking glass. Ring Protect Pro will also get the robot to move to the location of a triggered Ring Alarm, if you have the security system installed.

Read more
The 5 best smart coffee makers from Keurig and more in 2024
The Cafe Specialty coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

Any old coffee maker can whip up a quick cup of java, but if you want to get a bit more mileage out of your morning brew, a smart coffee maker is a wise investment. Not only do smart coffee makers offer dozens of ways to customize your drink, but many can be controlled remotely -- giving you a simple way to get that perfect cup of coffee.

Smart coffee makers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are custom-made to produce nothing more than coffee, while others can brew lattes and cappuccinos. Some are sleek and premium-looking, while others are large and somewhat clunky. Regardless of your needs, there's a smart coffee maker that's perfect for your daily routine. Here's a look at the best smart coffee makers, including the best overall pick, an affordable alternative, and a machine so futuristic you'll practically have a Starbucks inside your home.
The best smart coffee makers

Read more