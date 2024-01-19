 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Eight Sleep deals: Save on the smart mattress cooling system

Jennifer Allen
By
The https://www.eightsleep.com/product/pod/.
Eight Steep

We’re big fans of the Eight Sleep Pod and right now, you can save big on the technology that ensures a cooler and more satisfying night’s sleep. Eight Sleep has a big New Year’s sale going on with up to $150 off The Pod. If you’re looking to enhance your sleep experience with one of the best smart mattresses, take a look below at everything we have to say about it. In all cases, you can also get $100 off Eight Sleep’s 5-layer mattress if you buy it at the same time.

Eight Sleep Pod 2 Cover — $1,845, was $1,895

The Eight Sleep Pod 2 Cover fits a 10-11-inch mattress. It’s designed to dynamically heat and cool you throughout the night so you sleep better. It can go as cold as 55F or as warm as 110F depending on your needs. Even better, you can set what time you go to bed meaning the mattress is ready for you to hit the hay. You can also choose a wakeup time meaning it’ll gently wake you up through vibrations. It’s a great way of keeping an eye on how well you’re sleeping while also helping you sleep better.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover — $2,145, was $2,195

The latest Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover supports 5GHz if you have a new router while it also has all the cooling and heating functions that the cheaper Eight Sleep Pod 2 provides. It’s also capable of tracking things like how well you sleep, as well as your heart rate variability and other health statistics as you’d expect. You can do so through using the intuitive app which makes it as simple to use as anything else in your life. Combine it with the Pod 3 mattress and you get MaxChill for ultimate heat dissipation.

Related

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover with PerfectFit — $2,245, was $2,295

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover with PerfectFit is designed to fit all beds so you don’t have to worry about the size of your mattress or if you plan on upgrading to a different-sized one in the future. It offers all the benefits of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover but with the advantage of being more flexible. That means it offers individualized cooling and heating, along with sleep and health tracking, as well as improved comfort. If you don’t plan on upgrading your mattress to a different size any time soon, you don’t really need to pay the extra but if there’s any chance of it happening, it’s a smart move to go for the PerfectFit model.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This is hands-down the best tech gift for tea and coffee drinkers
A black Ember Smart Mug 2 on a countertop.

The ultimate tech gift for hot drink lovers (surely all of us) is the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug at Best Buy. It’s currently $150 for the mug which might sound expensive but this is the best mug and gadget in your life. Able to keep your drink hot for longer than you would ever expect, it’s sure to be a hit with tea and coffee lovers. If such fans are on the move regularly, you can also buy the
Ember Travel Mug 2+ for $200
. Keen to learn more about the smart mug? Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Looking great in our smart mug tests, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is pretty special. It does far more than simply keep your drink hot. It allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature to between 120F and 145F so you can enjoy your hot drink every sip of the way. Its built-in battery is capable of maintaining the chosen drinking temperature for up to 80 minutes so it’s fine for keeping you happy even if you’re forgetful. Combined with the charging coaster, it can actually keep your drink toasty warm all day long.

Read more
Best washer and dryer deals: bundles from LG, Samsung and more
A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.

Whether you're furnishing your new house or replacing an old and broken machine, you should definitely look into washer and dryer deals before you buy. These appliances and so expensive that you want something with all the right features that will last for years to come. We've pulled out our favorite options, highlighting LG and Samsung deals in particular. We've included package deals that will get you a washer and dryer combo, as well as individual offers on one or the other.
Best LG washer and dryer deals

LG makes some awesome appliances. We've picked some medium-sized options, including a fairly cheap package deal available at Best Buy.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

More families are investing in cordless vacuums because they're very helpful devices in cleaning your home. With these machines, you can move from room to room easily as there's no power cable to worry about, and since they're more mobile, you'll be able to pick up dirt and debris from every nook and cranny. Dyson's products always get most of the attention in cordless vacuum deals, but we've also rounded up offers for devices made by Shark and other reputable brands to give you cheaper alternatives. In any case, you'll need to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time remains on these bargains.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Dyson is the first brand that most people will think of when you mention cordless vacuums, as that has been one of its signature devices. Dyson cordless vacuums offer powerful suction, attachments for various purposes such as reaching narrow spaces and brushing off dust, and long battery life depending on the chosen mode. Dyson cordless vacuum deals almost never last long though, so grab these offers while you still can.

Read more