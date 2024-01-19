We’re big fans of the Eight Sleep Pod and right now, you can save big on the technology that ensures a cooler and more satisfying night’s sleep. Eight Sleep has a big New Year’s sale going on with up to $150 off The Pod. If you’re looking to enhance your sleep experience with one of the best smart mattresses, take a look below at everything we have to say about it. In all cases, you can also get $100 off Eight Sleep’s 5-layer mattress if you buy it at the same time.

Eight Sleep Pod 2 Cover — $1,845, was $1,895

The Eight Sleep Pod 2 Cover fits a 10-11-inch mattress. It’s designed to dynamically heat and cool you throughout the night so you sleep better. It can go as cold as 55F or as warm as 110F depending on your needs. Even better, you can set what time you go to bed meaning the mattress is ready for you to hit the hay. You can also choose a wakeup time meaning it’ll gently wake you up through vibrations. It’s a great way of keeping an eye on how well you’re sleeping while also helping you sleep better.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover — $2,145, was $2,195

The latest Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover supports 5GHz if you have a new router while it also has all the cooling and heating functions that the cheaper Eight Sleep Pod 2 provides. It’s also capable of tracking things like how well you sleep, as well as your heart rate variability and other health statistics as you’d expect. You can do so through using the intuitive app which makes it as simple to use as anything else in your life. Combine it with the Pod 3 mattress and you get MaxChill for ultimate heat dissipation.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover with PerfectFit — $2,245, was $2,295

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover with PerfectFit is designed to fit all beds so you don’t have to worry about the size of your mattress or if you plan on upgrading to a different-sized one in the future. It offers all the benefits of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover but with the advantage of being more flexible. That means it offers individualized cooling and heating, along with sleep and health tracking, as well as improved comfort. If you don’t plan on upgrading your mattress to a different size any time soon, you don’t really need to pay the extra but if there’s any chance of it happening, it’s a smart move to go for the PerfectFit model.

