Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Cool off for under $300

LG 6,000 BTU portable air conditioner — $274, was $340

This LG portable air conditioner is a great option for small spaces, such as studio apartments or home offices. It’s capable of keeping up to 250 square feet cool. Its 3-in-1 option modes include cooling, dehumidifying, and fan mode, and it has two cooling and fan speeds that allow you to customize your cooling. It also has an oscillating air vent that circulates air evenly to prevent hot spots from gathering and to ensure everyone in the room gets the same amount f cooling attention.

GE 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner — $390, was $420

GE has been making quality electronic products for the home for decades, so you know you’re getting a quality air conditioner with this portable unit. Its 10,000 BTUs can cover up to 350 square feet and the included remote control allows you to keep cool even when out of arm’s length of the air conditioner. It has easy-roll wheel that make it super convenient to move from room to room, and if the power goes out auto restart functionality will have the air conditioner up and running immediately once it comes back on. Digital LED controls make it easy to see and manage this air conditioners settings.

LG 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner — $431, was $530

While this portable air conditioner by LG can keep a room of up to 400 square feet nice and cool, one of the most impressive things about it is its smart features. LG ThinQ technology lets you control this LG air conditioner from anywhere. It also works with Hey Google and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to change settings with simple voice commands. Its 3-in-1 operation modes include cooling, dehumidifying, and fan mode, and its two cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize the cooling of your room. This air conditioner also has a 24-hour timer that lets you create a coding schedule suited for your specific daily cooling requirements.

NewAir 11,000 BTU portable air conditioner and heater — $660, was $700

This NewAir air conditioner is one of the more powerful portable air conditioners you’ll come across. It’s capable of cooling rooms u pot 500 square feet with its 11,000 BTUs of cooling power. It has a dual hose exhaust system that offers up to 50% faster cooling than single hose air conditioners. In terms of convenience, it has a 24-hour programmable timer and smooth gliding casters that make it easy to move from room to room. The ClimaSensor remote serves as both a remote control for the air conditioner and a thermostat sensor, which communicates with the air conditioner to ensure the temperatures throughout the room are even.

