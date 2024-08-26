 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Labor Day carpet cleaner deals: Shark, Hoover, Dirt Devil, more

By
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner being placed in a cupboard.
Bissell

Carpet stains can be difficult to remove, especially if your carpet is thick, fuzzy, or simply stubbornly holds onto stains. If you don’t clean them promptly, it could be a permanent problem. Fortunately, carpet cleaners are a great way of solving the problem and can refresh an ageing carpet wonderfully. Among the Labor Day sales, there are some great carpet cleaner deals around. We’ve rounded them all up, while we also suggest checking out the Labor Day cordless vacuum deals happening right now too. The pair will ensure your carpets look good as new for a long time to come.

The best Labor Day carpet cleaner deals

  • Dirt Devil Portable Spot Compact Carpet Cleaner —
  • Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner —
  • Hoover CleanSlate Plus Portable Carpet Cleaner —
  • Shark StainStriker Carpet Cleaner —
  • Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner —
  • Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner —
  • Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus —

How to choose a carpet cleaner on Labor Day

Buying a carpet cleaner should involve a certain amount of research beforehand, just like if you were buying one of the best cordless vacuums or the best robot vacuums. Often, a carpet cleaner looks a lot like an upright vacuum cleaner but they’re actually very different.

One important consideration you need to make is how much it weighs. Carpet cleaners are typically pretty heavy when empty but get even heavier once you fill up the tank. If you have mobility concerns, plan accordingly and don’t buy too big.

Alongside that, think about the cord and hose lengths as well as what kind of tanks it has. Some carpet cleaners have a single tank with one part for the clean liquid and the other for the dirty water. Others have two separate tanks which can work better, while a third type may have dispensers which automatically add the cleaning agent to the water.

You also want to think about what you’re cleaning. Some carpet cleaners also clean hard wood floors and that can be hugely helpful depending on your house setup. Talking of how your home is arranged, do you have thick carpets or are you contending with pet dander? An independently rotating brush can scrub more aggressively than a fixed one so you might want to think about aiming for one of those.

How big is your home? Do you need a super long cord and hose to save unplugging it all the time or is that less relevant for your small apartment? If you live in an apartment, you might wish to be aware of how noisy the carpet cleaner is and look out for those with a lower decibel level.

There’s also a different type of carpet cleaner — a steam cleaner. These use actual steam to clean the surface but should only be used for hard surfaces as they can damage carpets. Be aware and only buy one if you actually need a floor cleaner.

Finally, don’t forget your budget and make sure you don’t spend more than you can afford. That’s a general rule for everything but it’s a really important one.

How we chose these carpet cleaner Labor Day deals

In case you didn’t already know, we’re experts when it comes to seeking out great deals. We spend our days looking at all the major retailers and beyond to find the best savings for whatever product you’re considering buying. That means we’re fully prepared for Labor Day sales and we know what to do when it comes to finding great carpet cleaner Labor Day deals. We regularly double check prices so we know if a deal is actually just an incremental increase or if you’re talking about truly great discount. Throughout such sales, we check back and update so the deals here are always the best at the time of writing.

In conjunction with being able to spot a bargain, we also know about quality. We spend a lot of time researching the best products around and that includes the best carpet cleaners. You won’t see any deals here that are simply cheap but actually inferior quality. A good deal isn’t just about being cheap — it’s also about being a worthwhile investment for your home.

Combined, that means you always get the absolute best deals here so you can save big on something that you’ll enjoy having in your home.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

If you tend to worry about your home when you're away for work or travel, then it makes sense to kit it out with home security cameras that can at least give you some peace of mind. Of course, depending on the quality, they can get quite expensive, especially if you're going for some of the fancier wireless security cameras that make life a bit easier. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals you can get on them, from the budget-friendly 1080p cameras to the higher-end 4K cameras. Also, you may want to check out these Ring camera deals if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Security Camera -- $32, was $50

While this is ostensibly made for your garage, there's no reason the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage can't work for other uses as well, especially if you don't need the highest quality of recording. It has an HD camera, which isn't a ton, but it does have an impressive 130-degree field of view. The MyQ also connects through dual-band Wi-Fi for a better connection, and it even has two-way communication, which is impressive for something at this price bracket.

Read more
This Google Nest speaker deal cuts the price in half
Nest Audio speaker in a moody dark room.

If you're thinking about buying a smart speaker but you prefer Google Assistant over Amazon's Alexa, then the Google Nest Audio should be your choice. You're actually going to want to make the purchase right now, as the device is available from Best Buy with a 50% discount. From its original price of $100, it's on sale for only $50, which is a fantastic price for this smart speaker. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, push through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Audio smart speaker
The Google Nest Audio is featured in our list of the best smart speakers as the top option for Google Assistant, which isn't a surprise. It's a proper Google Home successor, with our Google Nest Audio versus Google Home comparison highlighting upgrades such as a more modern design with small dimensions and an entirely fabric exterior, improved audio output with its 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer, and more far-field microphones so it can listen to you better.

Read more
Best coffee maker deals: Cuisinart, Ninja, Mr. Coffee starting at $20
The Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker on a kitchen stand.

Having a good cup of coffee in the morning can be very important for a lot of people, which is why snagging yourself a solid coffee maker or espresso machine is an excellent quality of life upgrade. There is a huge variety of coffee makers that you can pick up, from the budget-friendly stuff that only makes a few cups, to the high-end stuff that can make both coffee and espresso. At the end of the day, it all depends on your needs, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite coffee maker deals below.

Also, you may want to check out these Keurig deals on coffee makers, as it's one of the most well-known brands on the market.
Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker -- $25, was $50

Read more