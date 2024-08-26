Carpet stains can be difficult to remove, especially if your carpet is thick, fuzzy, or simply stubbornly holds onto stains. If you don’t clean them promptly, it could be a permanent problem. Fortunately, carpet cleaners are a great way of solving the problem and can refresh an ageing carpet wonderfully. Among the Labor Day sales, there are some great carpet cleaner deals around. We’ve rounded them all up, while we also suggest checking out the Labor Day cordless vacuum deals happening right now too. The pair will ensure your carpets look good as new for a long time to come.

The best Labor Day carpet cleaner deals

How to choose a carpet cleaner on Labor Day

Buying a carpet cleaner should involve a certain amount of research beforehand, just like if you were buying one of the best cordless vacuums or the best robot vacuums. Often, a carpet cleaner looks a lot like an upright vacuum cleaner but they’re actually very different.

One important consideration you need to make is how much it weighs. Carpet cleaners are typically pretty heavy when empty but get even heavier once you fill up the tank. If you have mobility concerns, plan accordingly and don’t buy too big.

Alongside that, think about the cord and hose lengths as well as what kind of tanks it has. Some carpet cleaners have a single tank with one part for the clean liquid and the other for the dirty water. Others have two separate tanks which can work better, while a third type may have dispensers which automatically add the cleaning agent to the water.

You also want to think about what you’re cleaning. Some carpet cleaners also clean hard wood floors and that can be hugely helpful depending on your house setup. Talking of how your home is arranged, do you have thick carpets or are you contending with pet dander? An independently rotating brush can scrub more aggressively than a fixed one so you might want to think about aiming for one of those.

How big is your home? Do you need a super long cord and hose to save unplugging it all the time or is that less relevant for your small apartment? If you live in an apartment, you might wish to be aware of how noisy the carpet cleaner is and look out for those with a lower decibel level.

There’s also a different type of carpet cleaner — a steam cleaner. These use actual steam to clean the surface but should only be used for hard surfaces as they can damage carpets. Be aware and only buy one if you actually need a floor cleaner.

Finally, don’t forget your budget and make sure you don’t spend more than you can afford. That’s a general rule for everything but it’s a really important one.

