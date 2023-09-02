Best Labor Day cordless vacuum deals: Go wireless for $59

With so many Labor Day sales going on, it can be confusing to know where to start. That’s why we’ve picked out the best Labor Day cordless vacuum deals and rounded them up below for anyone with a keen eye on a new and better way to clean the home.

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — $70, was $260

The TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has all the key essentials when cleaning while keeping to a great price. It has powerful suction with 10KPA standard and 15KPA max with two suction modes for different scenarios. Equipped with a large 1.3L dust cup, there’s plenty of room to store the dust with a one-click emptying motion. As well as that, you have a 2-in-1 soft roller that can handle protecting floors from scratches while still picking up dust efficiently. There are also three LED lights on the brush head for low-light cleaning. Plenty of accessories are included to deal with every awkward area.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum — $200, was $260

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is lightweight yet offers powerful suction. It has a removable handheld vac for when you need to clean more carefully while there’s a XL dust cup that can be emptied without touching a thing. Up to 40 minutes of runtime is possible while there are LED headlights for darker areas of the home. Ideal for everyday messes and high-traffic areas, the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum can tackle everything you throw at it.

Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $300, was $400

From the maker of some of the best cordless vacuums, the Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum is a delight to use. It’s able to automatically adjust the suction and roller speed accordingly, saving you the need to adjust anything. It has a motorized Anti-Tangle brush head that’s perfect for carpets and means you can vacuum hair without losing suction. There’s also a soft brush roller for hard surfaces like wood or laminate. At all times, LEDs light the way while you also have a LED display and app for monitoring the 40-minute run time and how well the Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Stick Vacuum is performing.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $370, was $470

Well-suited for those with pets, the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum has a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner that can deep clean carpets and hard floors, all while using its hair removal vanes to clear long hair and pet debris. A hair screw tool is perfect for cleaning upholstery while the whole thing has fantastic filtration for capturing pet allergens and fine dust. Its 15 cyclones mean no risk of loss of suction at any point.

LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $397, was $450

The LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum is a stylish-looking cordless vacuum cleaner with an adjustable telescopic wand for maximum flexibility and convenience. It has a 5-step filtrations system for keeping your home clean while a smart inverter motor creates powerful 160AW suction. It’s simple to choose different power levels or a Turbo mode, while it can easily cope with both hardwood floors and carpets. It also works as a detachable handheld vacuum for coping with upholstery and similar.

Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum — $400, was $500

The Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum offers up to 200AW of suction power while maintaining up to 60 minutes of run time. It has a digital display that clearly shows the four cleaning modes you can choose from, with a combination dusting and upholstery tool for picking up dirt on furniture as well as window frames and tabletops. It also has a long-reach crevice tool for tight corners and areas, along with a high-capacity 0.8 liter dust bin.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum — $500, was $600

With a 25% wider cleaner head and a 150% larger bin compared to previous Dyson models, the Dyson Outsize covers more floor with each pass, and allows for more cleaning before you need to empty the bin. It has a de-tangling Digital Motorbar XL cleaner head for deep cleaning carpets and hard floors, and is capable of adapting its suction power as needed. It can also quickly turn into a handheld vacuum as needed, while 60 minutes of run time gives you plenty of time to get things done.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum — $600, was $800

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum has a smart piezo sensor that can intelligently optimize power and run time based on the type of debris it’s collecting. It reports it all on the LCD screen so you know what’s going on. There’s Dyson’s Digital Motorbar de-tangling anything coming your way while a power trigger helps you always have control over how much you’re doing. A fluffy optic cleaner head also reveals hidden dust on your floors so you get the ultimate cleaning experience.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum — $600, was $700

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum reminds you why having a cordless stick vacuum can still be better than one of the best robot vacuums. It looks gorgeous, especially for a stick vacuum, but it’s also powerful. Able to handle any mess across multiple floor types, it has up to 210AW of power for a fantastically clean experience. A digital display keeps you informed on power level and remaining battery life, while there’s a washable dustbin, telescopic pipe, crevice tool, combination tool, and so much more for those who want their home at its cleanest.

