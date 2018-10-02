Ditch the cord and suck it up with these great cordless vacuums

Share

Whether we’re squatting by the wall charging our phones at the airport or tripping on the way to the bathroom at night, our reliance on cords can be a pain in the you-know-what. Cords are especially annoying when you’re trying to vacuum and have to keep moving them to prevent them from getting sucked up into the machine. To make your household chores a little more painless, why not opt for a cordless vacuum? Investing in this tool can make vacuuming just a little less of a headache, and maybe you’ll even find yourself enjoying the process. Okay, that’s a long shot, but at least it will make your life a little easier.

Because cordless vacuums rely on battery power rather than electric outlets, we’ve taken care to select machines that stand out for their long battery life. If you have a large home, you’ll want to pay special attention to this factor. Don’t forget to consider other factors such as weight and accessories, and be sure to select a model that is designed for the floors of your house, whether you have hardwood or carpet. And if you’re uncertain of which type of vacuum to buy, we also have a list of best robot vacuums and best vacuums for pet hair to help you find the right model. Here are five of our favorite cordless vacuums.

Dyson V6 Cord Free Vacuum ($244)

Dyson is well known for being a manufacturer of household appliances, and this machine is evidence of why Dyson has earned a good reputation. This powerful vacuum can continue working for up to 20 minutes before it needs a battery charge; battery power is reserved only for cleaning, so it won’t use energy when it’s sitting idle. That battery life should be enough for smaller homes or apartments, but owners of large homes may find that the machine could need a battery boost in the middle of vacuuming. The machine comes with two different cleaner heads, one of which is designed to clean carpet and the other of which can clean hard floors. It may be a bit of hassle to stop vacuuming and switch heads, but you know you’re getting specialized cleaning for every type of surface. Overall, the suction of this vacuum is quite strong, and can suck up everything from dirt to pet hair with no problems.

Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum ($98)

If you own a dog or cat, you know that these cute critters can leave a lot of hair around the house. Pet hair requires a particularly strong vacuum, and that’s where the Shark Navigator Freestyle really shines. While it can clean all kinds of messes, it’s especially capable of getting rid of furballs. The swivel feature also makes it easy for the vacuum to clean hard-to-reach corners around the house. There’s also no bag on this machine, which features a large dust cup instead, making it easier to remove from the machine and empty. The vacuum’s rubberized wheels are gentle on hardwood floors, and the battery is decent, capable of running for 17 minutes and taking four hours to recharge. The battery is also replaceable, so if it ever dies on you, you can buy a new battery without having to replace the machine altogether.

Bissell Lift-Off Vacuum ($69)

Not only is this a budget-friendly vacuum, but it’s also a solid machine that is perfect for small apartments and homes. The brushroll on the vacuum can be turned on and off, so you adjust between hard surfaces and carpet. The 2-in-1 vacuum also features a detachable hand vacuum, which can be used as a standalone tool for cleaning hard-to-reach corners or sucking pet hair off the sofa. The vacuum can also be folded up, making it easy to stow the machine into a closet or corner when it’s not in use. You do get what you pay for, and the battery life will likely be shorter than what you would get on a more expensive machine. However, Bissell does offer two-year warranty, so if the machine malfunctions within that time, the company will help.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum ($399+)

This Dyson vacuum has an impressive battery life of 40 minutes, making it an ideal option for those who own large homes with many rooms to clean. If you’re efficient, you can probably get through your whole home in one go-around. The battery is only used when the vacuum is in suction mode, so the battery life won’t go down when the vacuum is standing idle. The vacuum can be used to clean both hard floors and carpets, and the powerful suction and stiff nylon bristles can easily get rid of all the dirt, dust, pet hair, and cobwebs around the home. According to Dyson, the center of gravity is located the grip, making the machine easier to maneuver. The machine also has HEPA filtration, meaning it will pick up allergens in your home and is also sealed to ensure cleaner air.

Black + Decker Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum ($103+)

This 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner gives you the ability to remove the handheld vacuum to clean tight nooks or small messes in your home. The auto-suction adjustment feature is also handy because you don’t have to stop vacuuming in order to switch heads or settings. The swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver the machine around furniture, ensuring you’re cleaning every corner. The vacuum also guarantees a deep clean with the powered beater bar, which works to agitate dust and debris in carpet for a more thorough cleaning. You’ll get alerts telling you how much battery is left, and you’ll also be notified when the filter needs cleaning.

