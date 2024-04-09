Preorder Samsung’s new AI-powered robot vacuum and save $300

Samsung is continuing its integration of artificial intelligence into its smart home devices, and the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is one of its latest devices that will feature the technology. If you’re interested in this AI-powered robot vacuum and mop, the good news is that it’s already available with a discount during preorders from Samsung. Instead of $1,400, you’ll only have to pay $1,100 for savings of $300. It’s still relatively expensive compared to most robot vacuum deals, but it’s worth it for all the benefits that you’ll get from this cleaning machine.

Why you should buy the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot vacuum and mop

AI is already in your smart home network through applications such as digital assistants, so why not utilize the technology to make your household chores easier? The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is an excellent example of how AI can simplify your daily tasks. Its All-in-One Clean Station with Auto Steam automatically cleans its mop pads using steam and hot water, empties its dust bin, refills water levels, and recharges the battery to minimize the hassle of using the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo. It also has a Floor Detect feature that selects optimal settings depending on the type of floor being cleaned.

Similar to the best robot vacuums, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo features LiDAR navigation with 3D mapping, which allows it to clean every room in your home with precision as you can set areas that it should focus on and skip. The robot vacuum and mop will also be able to avoid any obstacles that it may come across, including furniture and stairs.

If you want to take advantage of the power of AI to keep your home clean, you should check out the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo. It’s open for reservations from Samsung ahead of its release date, but it’s already available with a $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,400. That means you’ll only have to pay $1,100 for this cleaning device, which is a reasonable price for all the convenience that it will provide to your household. You better hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

