Get up to $1,200 off Samsung’s new AI-powered smart refrigerators

Samsung’s latest Bespoke Refrigerators heavily utilize artificial intelligence for features that will benefit your whole family. They’re pretty expensive, which is understandable considering the technology that you can find in these refrigerators, but Samsung is already offering discounts of up to about $1,200 if you buy any of them right now for lowered prices that start at $3,799. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these bargains, so if you want to get them for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in White Glass (29 cu. ft.) — $3,799, was $5,014

Samsung Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in Stainless Steel (23 cu. ft.) — $3,899, was $5,114

Samsung Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in White Glass (23 cu. ft.) — $3,899, was $5,114

Why you should buy a Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerator

No matter the model that you choose to buy, you’ll be getting amazing AI-powered benefits from your Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerator. The most prominent feature is the AI Family Hub+, which uses a 32-inch Full HD touchscreen on the refrigerator’s door for functions such as sharing pictures, streaming music and videos, searching for recipes, and much more. There’s also the AI Vision Inside feature, which uses an internal camera to automatically recognize what’s inside the refrigerator and list them on the AI Family Hub+ screen.

Other features that you can get with these Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerators include door sensors that only require a light touch to open the refrigerator doors and five adjustable temperature settings. They’re also compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings app, which will send you alerts for instances such as a door that’s left open or the need for a water filter replacement.

If you’re willing to make an investment in refrigerator deals to take advantage of the latest technology, you should check out Samsung’s latest Bespoke Refrigerators, which you can already get with discounts of up to about $1,200. The cheapest model is down to $3,799, which is still pretty expensive, but it will be so worth it because of the AI technology in these refrigerators. You need to move fast though — the savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so complete your transaction immediately.

