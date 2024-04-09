 Skip to main content
Get up to $1,200 off Samsung’s new AI-powered smart refrigerators

Samsung’s latest Bespoke Refrigerators heavily utilize artificial intelligence for features that will benefit your whole family. They’re pretty expensive, which is understandable considering the technology that you can find in these refrigerators, but Samsung is already offering discounts of up to about $1,200 if you buy any of them right now for lowered prices that start at $3,799. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these bargains, so if you want to get them for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in White Glass (29 cu. ft.) — $3,799, was $5,014

Samsung Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in Stainless Steel (23 cu. ft.) — $3,899, was $5,114

Samsung Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator in White Glass (23 cu. ft.) — $3,899, was $5,114

Why you should buy a Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerator

No matter the model that you choose to buy, you’ll be getting amazing AI-powered benefits from your Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerator. The most prominent feature is the AI Family Hub+, which uses a 32-inch Full HD touchscreen on the refrigerator’s door for functions such as sharing pictures, streaming music and videos, searching for recipes, and much more. There’s also the AI Vision Inside feature, which uses an internal camera to automatically recognize what’s inside the refrigerator and list them on the AI Family Hub+ screen.

Other features that you can get with these Samsung Bespoke smart refrigerators include door sensors that only require a light touch to open the refrigerator doors and five adjustable temperature settings. They’re also compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings app, which will send you alerts for instances such as a door that’s left open or the need for a water filter replacement.

If you’re willing to make an investment in refrigerator deals to take advantage of the latest technology, you should check out Samsung’s latest Bespoke Refrigerators, which you can already get with discounts of up to about $1,200. The cheapest model is down to $3,799, which is still pretty expensive, but it will be so worth it because of the AI technology in these refrigerators. You need to move fast though — the savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so complete your transaction immediately.

The 5 best smart refrigerators from Samsung and more in 2024
The Samsung Bespoke Smart Fridge next to white and blue cabinets.

A smart refrigerator is arguably one of the best ways to upgrade your kitchen. Along with looking more luxurious than your traditional fridges, smart refrigerators pack in heaps of connectivity and cool features -- many even come with built-in displays that let you stream music, access videos, or check a new recipe.

There are plenty of great options when it comes to smart refrigerators, and sifting through all the models can be time-consuming. Along with finding one that fits your kitchen dimensions, it's important to pay attention to reliability, connectivity, and (of course) how well it works as a standard fridge. Many also include water supply line connections and ice makers. That means there are a lot of variables to consider, which makes shopping for a smart fridge more of a hassle than you'd expect.

Get up to 26% off Dabbsson portable power solutions to light up your holidays
Dabbsson DBS2300 portable power station lifestyle image

Black Friday and Cyber Week deals are here, early or right on time, you decide. Joining in the fun is Dabbsson, a purveyor of reliable portable power solutions that just may change your holidays. How? Well, you'll be able to power up just about anything, even if there are winter outages. Right now, you can enjoy up to 26% off Dabbsson's best portable power stations and more. As always, your best option is going to be to head over and browse the sale yourself, but we've called out a few of the best deals below.

 
DBS2300 portable power station -- $1,179, was $1,599

Samsung smart refrigerators just got big discounts for Black Friday
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor

Black Friday deals should technically be a week away, but retailers are getting a jump this year. You can already snag tons of great deals on products from computers to TVs, and yes, refrigerators. That's actually better for everyone. Wouldn't you rather have a fancy new refrigerator before you stuff a week's worth of Thanksgiving leftovers in it? Samsung is one of the premiere refrigerator brands, and they're one of the retailers who has started deals early this year. Right now you can grab several different refrigerator deals with super low prices, straight from Samsung. Check out our favorites below.
Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub -- $1,699, was $2,166

Samsung is making it easy to buy the 27.3-cubic foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub. In addition to free shipping you can also return the fridge for free within 15 days of delivery if you're not satisfied with it. This capacious two-door model has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish with a slim, minimalist look. This model has an in-door ice maker and Samsung's multi-vent air flow technology designed to cool all areas evenly. Bright LED lights help with visibility. The most significant talking point when you show off this new addition to your kitchen is Samsung's Family Hub. The display built into the right side door is Wi-Fi connected and has Amazon Alexa built in. Using the Family Hub you can control the Samsung smart appliances such as washers and dryers, plus you can manage smart home devices throughout your home. You can also stream music, leave messages for family members, display family photos, and more. The Family Hub connects to cameras inside the fridge so you can see what's inside from any location. For example, if you're about to leave work and you're not sure if you have the right ingredients on hand for dinner, check what's inside the Smart Refrigerator using Wi-Fi to connect to the Family Hub from your office so you can pick up anything you need on the way home.

