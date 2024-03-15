 Skip to main content
Save big on Samsung’s smart refrigerators for a limited time

Right now, there’s a sale going on where you can easily nab a smart refrigerator for over a thousand off. It’s all part of the Samsung Spring Sale, going on now through March 10th in anticipation of the official start of spring later this month. The main feature? Samsung Family Hub, which is way more capable of making your refrigerator awesome than the name implies. If you’re ready to take a look at Samsung’s Smart Refrigerator sale lineup for yourself, tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see what’s up with the refrigerators. First, we’ll take a look at the features of Samsung Family Hub, then we’ll peek into one of the models on sale to get a better understanding of how it all works.

Why you should buy a Samsung smart refrigerator

As with most of the best smart refrigerators, the advantages of using one of the Samsung Bespoke refrigerators begins with its door. They feature a panel with the Family Hub interface on it. From here, you can interact with the screen to do things both “refrigeratory” and not. For example, you can create a shopping list, make meal plans based on what’s inside, and even see what’s inside your fridge without opening the door and lowering the temperature. But you can also post images of your family and put up digital notes and to-do lists as you would with paper and magnets on traditional refrigerators. Finally, you can pop up all kinds of entertainment on the refrigerator, from a morning news brief to Spotify and Pandora.

Each of the refrigerators in the Bespoke collection a little bit different, but here is a peek inside the popular model, which has a dual ice maker for big cubes and small chips, twin cooling, and a specialized water fill-up station. The interior is roomy, with a 30 cubic foot area.

To see this refrigerator, as well as the others in the sale, just tap the button below. We know this isn’t typically when to buy appliances like a refrigerator — March is usually one of the worst months — but sometimes we’re just lucky like that. If you’re still nervous about tapping that ‘checkout’ button, check out our smart refrigerator value guide to see if a smart refrigerator makes sense for you to buy.

