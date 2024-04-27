Vibrant colors are everywhere — in nature, our daily lives, and even our homes. Sometimes, you come across a color or a shade you really love that you want to recreate, whether for a new paint job, crafts or creative work. If you aren’t a master in color theory, it can be tough to reproduce the more subtle and nuanced shades. But what if there was a small, portable smart device that could help you? I want to bring to your attention the Nix Mini 2. It’s a color wizard that fits in your pocket and syncs with your phone. It has a built-in high-resolution and precise sensor that scans the color(s) you want and then transmits the data via Bluetooth to your Android or iOS devices. It also integrates with creative apps like Photoshop and Nix Toolkit to “bridge the physical and digital worlds.” And get this: it’s on sale today for $60, usually $99.

Here’s why you would want the Nix Mini 2

It’s easy to see why a photographer or digital artist would want something like the Nix Mini 2. They can take the device and transpose physical colors, many unique to the real world, and reproduce them digitally. Those colors can be used for digital art, painting, crafts, website designs, and more. But here’s the thing: The Nix Mini 2 would also be an excellent device for everyone at pretty much any age.

Let’s say you’re out somewhere and encounter a color you love. You want to capture it and take it home. Maybe paint your walls the same color? Perhaps you can inject that color into your artwork? The gadget scans the color with precise measurements, matches it to something you can use, and then saves it in easily accessed and organized digital palettes. It works with a variety of materials and surfaces like wood, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, painted walls, and even dyes. Then, you sample that color through the app to use wherever you like.

It instantly matches colors to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors or even provides sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. Thanks to integrations with apps like Photoshop and Nix’s own Toolkit, you can easily take inspiration from those now digital colors in your favorite software. It’s ideal for photographers, design professionals, digital artists, and DIYers.

About the size of a large coin, maybe a little bigger, it fits in your palm, pocket, or handbag. Carry it with you everywhere you go and take it out to scan exactly when you need it. They often say life imitates art, but there’s no reason why it can’t be the other way around. It’s a remarkable little device you never knew you needed, but as soon as you use it, you’ll fall in love. Today, it’s nearly $40 off, thanks to a fantastic deal. Usually $99, you can grab it for just $60. I wouldn’t wait around, though. The deal won’t last forever.

Editors' Recommendations