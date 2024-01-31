 Skip to main content
The 5 best smart refrigerators from Samsung and more in 2024

Jon Bitner
By

A smart refrigerator is arguably one of the best ways to upgrade your kitchen. Along with looking more luxurious than your traditional fridges, smart refrigerators pack in heaps of connectivity and cool features — many even come with built-in displays that let you stream music, access videos, or check a new recipe.

There are plenty of great options when it comes to smart refrigerators, and sifting through all the models can be time-consuming. Along with finding one that fits your kitchen dimensions, it’s important to pay attention to reliability, connectivity, and (of course) how well it works as a standard fridge. Many also include water supply line connections and ice makers. That means there are a lot of variables to consider, which makes shopping for a smart fridge more of a hassle than you’d expect.

If you need help with your search, here’s a look at the five best smart refrigerators. Our picks include the best overall smart refrigerator, the best premium smart refrigerator, the best budget smart refrigerator, and more. Many of these are available in a variety of sizes, so if you find one you like, but the size is either too big or too small, be sure to see what customization options are available.

The best smart refrigerators

  • Buy the Samsung 25 Cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Refrigerator with Family Hub if you want the best overall smart fridge.
  • Buy the LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice if you want an affordable alternative.
  • Buy the GE Profile Energy Star 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart Refrigerator if you want a smart fridge without a built-in display.
  • Buy the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub if you want a premium smart fridge with heaps of tech.
  • Buy the Rocco Super Smart Fridge if you want one of the only mini fridges with smart connectivity.

Samsung 25 Cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Refrigerator with Family Hub

Best overall smart refrigerator

The Samsung Smart Fridge installed in a kitchen.
Samsung
Pros Cons
Family Hub smart display Expensive
Creates four types of ice Family Hub may not be necessary for all households
Sleek and simple design

With a modern design and multiple size options, the Samsung 25 Cu. Ft. Mega Capacity Refrigerator with Family Hub is a compelling purchase. The main attraction is Family Hub, which is a touch display on the front of the fridge that lets you share pictures, stream music or videos, and control other devices and Alexa directly from your kitchen. You’ll have access to four different types of ice (including cubed ice and ice bites), a large 25-cubic-foot capacity, and Wi-Fi connectivity to get smart alerts about your fridge. It’s a bit expensive, and Family Hub may not be necessary if you already have a smart display in your home, but aside from those caveats, there’s little to dislike about Samsung’s luxurious smart fridge.

Specifications
Capacity 25 cu. ft.
Includes smart display Yes
Includes ice maker Yes

LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice

The best affordable smart refrigerator

The LG Smart Fridge in a galley kitchen.
LG
Pros Cons
Great price No smart display
Impressive capacity and storage options Limited connectivity
InstaView design

At around $1,000 less than the Samsung pick above, the LG Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice is the perfect choice for shoppers on a budget. It’s still expensive for a fridge — but for a smart fridge, it’s actually quite affordable. The LG unit includes a dual ice maker, a water dispenser, and a unique InstaView design that consists of a large window so you can see inside the fridge before you open it. Smart connectivity is a bit limited, but you’ll be able to connect to the ThinQ Care app to stay informed of maintenance needs and other alerts.

Specifications
Capacity 27 cu. ft.
Includes smart display No
Includes ice maker Yes

GE Profile Energy Star 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart Refrigerator

The best smart refrigerator without a smart display

The GE Profile Smart Fridge installed in a kitchen.
GE
Pros Cons
Traditional design Expensive
Premium internal features Missing out on smart features
Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel construction

Want a smart fridge that looks just like a traditional fridge? Then consider the GE Profile Energy Star 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart Refrigerator. It doesn’t use an InstaView design or Family Hub, meaning its stainless-steel front is indistinguishable from that of a standard fridge. Despite its conservative exterior, the device still has a bit of smarts — built-in Wi-Fi lets it send alerts to your device and allows you to customize its LED lights — and high-end features like soft-close drawers and removable bin caddies make it great for everyday use.

Specifications
Capacity 27.9 cu. ft.
Includes smart display No
Includes ice maker Yes

Buy Now

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub

The best premium smart refrigerator

The Samsung Bespoke Smart Fridge next to white and blue cabinets.
Samsung
Pros Cons
Luxurious glass and stainless steel design Might be excessive for most households
Family Hub
Large capacity

The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub is about as premium as it gets. With a split design featuring a glass upper section and stainless steel lower half, it looks strikingly modern. Toss in a Family Hub display on the right side of the unit, and you’ve got a smart fridge that offers plenty of connectivity and online functionality. This specific unit comes with 29 cubic feet of storage — which might be excessive for most households. But if you love to cook or have a large family, there’s no denying its appeal.

Specifications
Capacity 29 cu. ft.
Includes smart display Yes
Includes ice maker Yes

Rocco Super Smart Fridge

The best smart mini fridge

The Rocco Smart Fridge with a mini bar on top.
Rocco
Pros Cons
One of the only smart mini fridges Limited storage
Modular shelving Expensive for a mini fridge
Three color options

The Rocco Super Smart Fridge is one of the few smart mini fridges on the market. It’s loaded with cool features, including dimmable LED lights, UV-reeded glass for insulation, and 100% extension racks, but one of the coolest things about it is its styling. With a unique retro flair and three color options, it’s easy to find something that fits your personality. As you’d expect, it doesn’t have nearly as much storage space as other fridges on this list, but it’s rated to hold up to 27 bottles or 88 cans. And, thanks to its patent-pending sight system, it can scan your drinks and send a report to your phone, ensuring you know exactly what you need to restock while at the supermarket.

Specifications
Capacity 88 cans
Includes smart display No
Includes ice maker No

Buy Now

How we chose these smart refrigerators

There are tons of variables to consider when shopping for a smart fridge. From wireless connectivity to reliability, here’s a look at everything we considered when putting together this list.

Wireless connectivity

A smart refrigerator needs to be able to connect with either the rest of your smart home, or at least your smartphone. Products that allow for easy integration and built-in Wi-Fi are preferred over all others.

Customization options

Every kitchen is different, and that means not all smart fridges will fit into every home. Models that come in a variety of sizes and depths or offer customizable features are easy to recommend, as it ensures most shoppers will be able to find something that fits their needs.

Additional features

Along with smart connectivity, a smart fridge still needs to function as a fridge. Features such as ice makers, removable bins, and large capacities are key to ensuring you can live with your smart fridge during daily use.

Reliable branding

Samsung, LG, and other reputable brands are trusted to provide appliances that last for years. When you’re dropping thousands of dollars on a shiny new smart device, it’s important to know it’ll work as intended for the long haul. The products mentioned above all come from reliable companies and should provide many years of service before needing an upgrade.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

