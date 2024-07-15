Prime Day Smart Lock deals: Philips, Yale, Schlage, more

Looking to lock down your home with a more modern smart lock? Now’s a good time because the Prime Day deals are here, and we’ve picked out some extra special Prime Day smart lock deals. Below, you can find all the best smart lock deals to help you keep your home more secure and in the smartest of ways. We’ve also taken a look at everything you need to know about how to choose a smart lock that works well for you, depending on your budget and the things you need it to do. Keen to learn more? Let’s dive right into all the details.

How to choose a smart lock on Prime Day

As a quick primer of what to do when choosing a smart lock on Prime Day, take a look at the best smart locks around. These are all well worth your time and money. We also have a smart lock buying guide which will help you out but for now, we’ll sum up the key points here.

A smart lock is very similar to a traditional lock but it’s made smart by its inclusion of a Wi-Fi connection. That means you can link the physical device to a companion app so you want to make sure that the companion app you use works well for the task at hand. For instance, you want to ensure the smart lock allows for you to create multiple digital passkeys for other family members or even contractors who are calling around. Geo-location features are useful too if you prefer to have the door unlock automatically when you pull into the driveway so that you can easily carry equipment with you without needing to have a spare hand.

It’s important to see what type of technology your chosen smart lock uses. Do you need Wi-Fi or Z-Wave? The latter is a radio signal similar to Bluetooth so it uses strong encryption leading to a better and stronger signal, but you’ll likely need a hub to use it via your home’s Wi-Fi network. It’s also important to think about what voice assistant support you need and how you want it to tie into your smart home. Do you need Amazon Alexa? Google Nest? Apple Home Kit? Think about what works best for you.

In addition, don’t forget about the style of the smart lock. You need your smart lock to look good on your door and suit the aesthetic of your home. Do some research and find the style that suits your needs.

Finally, don’t forget cost. Don’t spend more than you need to but also be willing to invest in something that suits your needs perfectly. After all, it’s a core part of your home so you want it to be right for you.

