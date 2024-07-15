 Skip to main content
Prime Day Smart Lock deals: Philips, Yale, Schlage, more

By
The Lockly Visage Smart Lock
Lockly

Looking to lock down your home with a more modern smart lock? Now’s a good time because the Prime Day deals are here, and we’ve picked out some extra special Prime Day smart lock deals. Below, you can find all the best smart lock deals to help you keep your home more secure and in the smartest of ways. We’ve also taken a look at everything you need to know about how to choose a smart lock that works well for you, depending on your budget and the things you need it to do. Keen to learn more? Let’s dive right into all the details.

Best Prime Day smart lock deals

The Philips Smart Deadbolt with Built-In Wi-Fi being installed on a door.
Philips

Want to get straight into checking out the best Prime Day smart lock deals? We’ve got everything you need to buy below. We’ve tracked down all the best deals currently available so you can save big on some major brands. Be quick as some of these are likely to be time limited so you won’t want to miss out on the savings.

  • Sifely Keyless-Entry Fingerprint Smart Door Lock —
  • Philips Wi-Fi Smart Door Lock —
  • Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi —
  • Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt —

How to choose a smart lock on Prime Day

As a quick primer of what to do when choosing a smart lock on Prime Day, take a look at the best smart locks around. These are all well worth your time and money. We also have a smart lock buying guide which will help you out but for now, we’ll sum up the key points here.

A smart lock is very similar to a traditional lock but it’s made smart by its inclusion of a Wi-Fi connection. That means you can link the physical device to a companion app so you want to make sure that the companion app you use works well for the task at hand. For instance, you want to ensure the smart lock allows for you to create multiple digital passkeys for other family members or even contractors who are calling around. Geo-location features are useful too if you prefer to have the door unlock automatically when you pull into the driveway so that you can easily carry equipment with you without needing to have a spare hand.

It’s important to see what type of technology your chosen smart lock uses. Do you need Wi-Fi or Z-Wave? The latter is a radio signal similar to Bluetooth so it uses strong encryption leading to a better and stronger signal, but you’ll likely need a hub to use it via your home’s Wi-Fi network. It’s also important to think about what voice assistant support you need and how you want it to tie into your smart home. Do you need Amazon Alexa? Google Nest? Apple Home Kit? Think about what works best for you.

In addition, don’t forget about the style of the smart lock. You need your smart lock to look good on your door and suit the aesthetic of your home. Do some research and find the style that suits your needs.

Finally, don’t forget cost. Don’t spend more than you need to but also be willing to invest in something that suits your needs perfectly. After all, it’s a core part of your home so you want it to be right for you.

How we chose these smart lock Prime Day deals

We’re experts in picking out great deals and that goes for all the smart lock Prime Day deals that we’ve tracked down. Our job is to find the best deals by looking through all the major retailers online and collating who has the best prices on which smart lock. It might be Prime Day at Amazon but other retailers also have their own sales so that’s why we’ve made sure to look everywhere possible.

Alongside that, no deal is a good deal if it’s an inferior brand. Because of that, we’ve picked out only the very best quality smart locks around. Combined with that, that means you get a high quality product which won’t let you down.

It makes sense to buy good quality at a great discount, otherwise you’ll suffer from false economy. No one wants to have to buy a product twice because it was lousy quality, so we’ve focused on the best as well as the cheapest.

We extensively research and keep on searching for all the best Prime Day smart lock deals with regular updates ensuring you get the absolute best price on the best product possible. That’s why it’s important to check back regularly.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
