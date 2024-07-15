Best Kasa Prime Day deals: $12 smart plugs available today

TP-Link’s Kasa is a dependable smart home brand that focuses on smart plugs and security cameras, so if you need either of these devices, you should take advantage of the discounts from Prime Day deals. If you’re thinking about getting a smart plug for multiple rooms, or you’re searching for Prime Day security camera deals to make it easier on the wallet to fully protect your home, check out the Kasa Prime Day deals that we’ve rounded up here. You’ll need to proceed with any transactions immediately though, as these offers may not last long.

Best Kasa smart plug Prime Day deals

If you buy from Kasa smart plug Prime Day deals, you’ll get a device that will give smart capabilities to the power outlets of your home. After connecting the smart plug to your home’s Wi-Fi network, you’ll be able to switch them on and off through your smartphone, allowing you to control the appliances that you’ve plugged into them. Different models of Kasa smart plugs offer other features, such as energy monitoring to keep track of your electricity usage and timers to schedule when your appliances will turn on or off.

Best Kasa security camera Prime Day deals

A security camera will give you peace of mind by allowing you to see what’s going on inside and outside your home at any time, so you shouldn’t miss the discounts from Kasa security camera Prime Day deals. Whether you’re thinking about installing a security camera indoors or outdoors, there’s something from these offers that will meet your needs. You’ll be able to look through their lenses on your smartphone, and for some models, you can even pan and tilt the camera to get a better look.

How we chose these Kasa Prime Day deals

With all of the Kasa Prime Day deals on the brand’s smart plugs and security cameras, choosing the offers that we recommended above focused on one important factor — simply, whether it’s worth buying. While we know that these smart home devices by the TP-Link brand are reliable, we made sure that the bargains that we highlighted will let you enjoy cheaper-than-usual prices. While the discounts many not look much as the prices are affordable to start with, the savings will pile up when you buy multiples of the smart plugs and security cameras, which will greatly help in maximizing the benefits of these devices.

Retailers are trying to draw the attention of shoppers away from Amazon with their own Prime Day deals, which means you’ll be able to get discounts on Kasa smart plugs and security cameras from multiple sources. Finding the cheapest prices for these smart home devices won’t be easy, but that’s why we’re here. We’ll do the hard work for you — we’ll make sure that the prices above are the cheapest that you can get for these particular Kasa products anywhere, and we’ll publish updates whenever we find a better offer until the end of Prime Day.