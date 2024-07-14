Prime Day security camera deals: Ring, Blink, Arlo and more

If you worry about what is going on in and around your house when you’re away, then snagging yourself a few security cameras can really help keep your mind at ease. That said, security cameras can be quite expensive, which is why these Prime Day deals are perfect if you want to grab a whole kit of them to deck out your house. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite security camera deals below, and while you’re at it, it may be worth pairing them with some great smart lock deals for some extra protection.

Best security camera Prime Day deals

There is a huge variety of security cameras out there, and while we can’t go over all of them, we have selected a few of our favorite security camera deals, including some bundles that are a good option if you need more than one.

Blink Mini Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera —

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus —

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack) —

Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free Spotlight Security Camera Bundle —

TP-Link Tapo 4-pack Outdoor Battery-Powered Wireless 2K QHD Security Camera with 4 Solar Panels —

Best Video Doorbell Prime Day deals

If you’d like some additional security and convenience, then going for a video doorbell makes a lot of sense. There are also a large amount of brands making video doorbells now, so you don’t necessarily have to rely on the Ring, which used to be the only one available for a long time. That’s why we’ve collected a few of our favorite video doorbell deals below for you to check out.

Blink Video Doorbell —

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera —

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Generation) —

Wyze Battery Video Doorbell Camera Pro —

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro —

How to Choose a Security Camera on Prime Day

The home security industry has really boomed in the last few years, as has the technology that exists around it. That means that you can do something as simple as using your old phone as a security camera or spend hundreds of dollars on the latest cloud-hosted solutions. Either way, there are a lot of options out there, and it can get very confusing and frustrating to pick something that’s actually going to give you value for money, not because the options available aren’t good but because not everything is right for everybody.

For example, the first thing to ask is, “Are smart cameras worth installing?” A lot of that will rely on what you use them for, which will also dictate what cameras you’ll actually need to buy. For example, if you’re looking for something to act as a deterrent, then you likely don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on the latest cameras on the market. On the other hand, if you want something that might actually identify somebody who’s committing a crime or trespassing, you’ll see that with a 4K security camera vs. 1080p video comparisons, the 4K is going to be much better.

Another thing you may want to consider is where the camera is going to go and if it’s going to require a considerable amount of installation preparation. For example, while wired security cameras don’t have to deal with rechargeable batteries, you will need to pull an electrical cable to them, which can be a ton of effort. On the other hand, wireless cameras do need access to good Wi-Fi, and if you don’t have good Wi-Fi coverage, you may have to grab yourself a new router with the latest standards.

Finally, one thing you should absolutely consider is what functions the camera has and how video or images are being stored. A lot of cameras these days require you to have some form of subscription to gain access to recorded video, which can be problematic. But, if you go for a solution that stores the content locally, then you may not get the features that let you access recordings from anywhere, even when you’re traveling.

How We Chose These Security Camera Prime Day Deals

One of the most important things when it comes to suggesting a product to buy is to make sure that it gives great value for the price, so it’s not just enough to ensure that something is cheap or on sale. That’s why we use our years of experience working in tech and commerce to find not only the best security cameras but also the best deals on them at the cheapest price they can be found. By doing that, we can ensure that pretty much whatever you pick, regardless of the price range, you’re going to get an excellent device and the best bang for your buck.

We have a lot of subject-matter expertise when it comes to picking smart home and security camera devices, so we know how to pick a good security camera that isn’t gimmicky or made by an unknown brand. We also try to do our best to make sure that any picks we suggest aren’t from brands that have a spotty security history or are currently going through security or privacy concerns since that’s the last thing any of us want from our home security cameras.