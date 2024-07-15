 Skip to main content
Best Eufy Prime Day deals: robot vacuums, security cameras

By
The Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum cleans quietly while a little girl and her dog sleep on the couch.
Anker

With a seemingly endless supply of Prime Day deals going on, we’ve taken the time to focus on certain key areas. Here, you’ll find all the best Eufy Prime Day deals rounded below. We’ve looked for awesome Prime Day security camera deals as well as the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals so you can easily save money on some great smart home equipment. If you’re keen to see where the best savings are, keep reading. We’ll take you through everything you need to know having searched across many different retailers.

Best Eufy security camera Prime Day deals

Eufy makes some of the best home security cameras while keeping costs highly affordable. Whether you need a small camera to keep an eye on your pet while you’re out for the day or you want something more advanced to keep an eye on potential unwanted visitors outdoors, these Eufy security camera Prime Day deals will keep you safe.

  Eufy Outdoor Cam E210
  Eufy EufyCam 2C
  Eufy Outdoor Cam E220
  Eufy SoloCam S220
  Eufy EufyCam 2C 2-camera kit
  Eufy EufyCam S300 3-camera kit

Best Eufy robot vacuum Prime Day deals

Eufy doesn’t tend to feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but the brand is still pretty good for excellent value solutions so you can keep your home clean without breaking the bank. Things get even more affordable with these Eufy robot vacuum Prime Day deals so now is a good time to buy.

  Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum
  Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum
  Eufy L50 robot vacuum
  Eufy G30+ robot vacuum
  Eufy X8 Pro robot vacuum

How we chose these Eufy Prime Day deals

We don’t just seek out great deals around Prime Day or other sales events — we do it every day of the year. That means we know our way around the market and we can quickly see if a robot vacuum deal is truly special or if it’s something that we’ve seen discounted in the recent past and it’s not so good value. Prime Day deals are often fantastic but you’ll still see some incremental price cuts. We’re able to tell the difference thanks to our prior history with seeking deals. By doing so, we can tell at a glance which deals are worth mentioning here.

Besides knowing a good price when we see it, we also know good quality when we see it. Due to our expert knowledge when it comes to the best robot vacuums and security cameras, we know which Eufy devices are worth recommending. We won’t feature outdated options which are past their sell-by date. A deal is only a good deal if it’s something you genuinely want to own so we make sure to focus on these. We’re talking Eufy Prime Day deals that we would recommend to friends and family or that we’d contemplate owning for ourselves. Simply put, you can trust what we highlight here.

