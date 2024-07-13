Best Roomba Prime Day deals: robots vacuums under $200

iRobot’s Roomba is the most popular brand of robot vacuums, so it’s expected that there’s high demand for Roomba Prime Day deals. These cleaning machines will give you peace of mind as they’ll be able to clean your floors without any effort on your end, and for the shopping holiday, you can buy them for much cheaper than usual. However, like with most Prime Day deals on popular devices, these offers aren’t going to last long, so you have to hurry with your purchase if you want to grab the savings from these Prime Day robot vacuum deals.

Best Roomba Prime Day deal

iRobot Roomba i5+ — $300, was $500

The iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum offers powerful cleaning with its premium three-stage cleaning system that can take care of all kinds of messes, and it comes with the Clean Base automatic dirt disposal where it will return either to empty its contents when its bin is full or to recharge when its battery is depleted or when its done with its job. You can initiate the cleaning session through the iRobot app, but the robot vacuum will learn your home’s layout so you can eventually direct it to go through a specific room or area, as well as your cleaning habits so it can recommend schedules. It also works with voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

The value that you’ll get from the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum already exceeds its original price of $500, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get it for only $300 from the Roomba Prime Day deals of Best Buy. Stocks may run out quickly or the offer may disappear sooner than you think, so if you want to make sure that you get the iRobot Roomba i5+ at $200 off, you need to complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

More Roomba Prime Day deals we love

Of course, there are many other Roomba Prime Day deals that you can shop, whether you want something more basic for a cheaper price or more advanced for an even deeper clean. We’ve rounded up the rest of our favorite offers below so that you won’t have to do the research yourself, but you’re still going to have to make a quick decision. We’re not sure if these prices will hold until the last minute of Prime Day, so if you see a Roomba that you like, it would be a good idea to complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

How to choose a Roomba on Prime Day

iRobot’s Roomba is a mainstay in our list of the best robot vacuums, so you can be sure that any of these models that we recommended would not give you any headaches in terms of performance and reliability. Choosing between all of them will depend on the features that you want to get from your Roomba, as highlighted in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum.

You’ll be able to access your Roomba through its companion app on your smartphone, where you can initiate cleaning sessions and set schedules. You should check what type of sensors that the Roomba comes with — most have sensors that prevent them from bumping into furniture and falling down ledges, but some can also create maps of your home so you can order it to focus on certain areas or to avoid specific rooms. Some Roomba models also come with a self-cleaning dock where they will dump the dirt and debris that they pick up, so you won’t have to empty their contents every single time.

Roomba is known for its robot vacuums, but you may consider going for a bundle that pairs the device with a robot mop. With a robot vacuum and a robot mop in your arsenal, there’s going to be even less effort on your part in keeping your floors clean — all you have to do is to set cleaning schedules, and to empty the contents of their base and refill the mop solution every once in a while.

Last but perhaps most important of all, your budget will determine the Roomba Prime Day deal that you should get. We recommend determining the maximum price that you’ll be able to pay, and get the most expensive Roomba that you can get with your budget. With the savings of Prime Day, you’ll be able to afford a model that was previously out of reach, so your family will end up with a the most helpful Roomba that’s on sale.

How we chose these Roomba Prime Day deals

The best thing about Roomba Prime Day deals is the fact that you won’t see them only on Amazon. With other retailers trying to keep up with the shopping holiday by also slashing prices, shoppers will keep seeing discounts for Roomba robot vacuums as they browse through websites. You don’t have to keep up with the changing prices yourself though, as we chose the lowest prices that you can get for the offers that we’ve recommended above, and we’ll keep updating this page to make sure that this stays true.

Our selections for the Roomba Prime Day deals that we highlighted here also focus on the models that are really worth buying, not just in terms of providing excellent value for your money, but also with the savings that you can get with your purchase. We don’t want you to walk away from these offers with just a few dollars of discounts — we want you to be able to say that you were able to take advantage of an amazing offer for a Roomba.