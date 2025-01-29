 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Eufy robot vacuum is on sale with a $90 discount, but you need to hurry

By
Good Deal Eufy G32 on a white background.
eufy

If you need extra help in cleaning your floors, you should take advantage of robot vacuum deals. Here’s an offer from Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Eufy 11S Slim for an affordable $160, following a 36% discount on its original price of $250. That’s $90 in savings that don’t appear often, and there’s no telling how much longer this bargain will remain available. Buy this robot vacuum right now if you want to get it for a much lower price than usual.

Why you should buy the Eufy 11S Slim robot vacuum

The Eufy 11S Slim is a thinner and more budget-friendly version of the Eufy 11S Max, but it’s still capable of getting the job done with its suction power of 1300Pa. With thickness of just 2.85 inches, it can slide under most furniture with ease, so it will be able to pick up dirt and debris that are hidden, and with the brand’s BoostIQ technology, the robot vacuum will automatically increase its suction power whenever extra strength is necessary to finish cleaning.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum lists sophisticated sensors among the features to consider, and the Eufy 11S Slim comes with an infrared sensor that will enable it to avoid any obstacles in its path, as well as drop-sensing technology that will prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs. The robot vacuum can run for 100 minutes from a full charge, and while it’s operating, the noise that it generates is relatively low, so it won’t disturb you during online meetings or your children while they’re sleeping.

Related

Keep your floors spotless with the Eufy 11S Slim, which is on sale right now from Amazon at 36% off. Instead of its sticker price of $250, you’re only going to have to pay $160, which will give you excellent value for a cleaning device of its caliber. The savings of $90 isn’t going to last forever though, and it could even be gone as soon as tomorrow. That means you need to push through with your purchase of the Eufy 11S Slim robot vacuum as soon as possible, as it may be back to its regular price sooner than you think.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best vacuum deals: Cordless to corded, Dyson to Bissell
LG CordZero all in one stick vacuum with auto empty dock.

Old-school vacuums tend to be quite rugged and can handle a lot of beating but are often unwieldy and lack a lot of the features that modern vacuums have. And sure, while vacuum cleaners can get quite expensive, there are a ton of great options out there, from corded to cordless vacuums, and there are even robot vacuums if you'd prefer to go that route. Whatever you're looking for, there are probably some great deals floating around for them, and you don't even need the best vacuums to get something of good quality. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite vacuum deals for you below.

Also, if you prefer to go specifically for something more lightweight, you may want to consider these cordless vacuum deals. If you want that extra help mentioned earlier, check out these robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Prettycare W200 Cordless Stick Vacuum -- $79 $400 80% off

Read more
Robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Shark, eufy and more
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum cleaning up spilled cereal.

Robot vacuums can save you a lot of hassle when it comes to handling the day-to-day dust that tends to pile up, and that is always a pain to manage, especially after a long day at work. Not only that, but some of the best robot vacuums even have added features like being able to mop and self-empty so that you can essentially just set and forget. Of course, those ones can be a little bit more pricey, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals below, and you can always check these Roomba deals if you can't quite find what you need.
It might be worth taking a look at our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum if you're not 100% sure where to start. Of course, having a robot vacuum is not enough to do all your cleaning and tidying up, which is why it's worth checking out these vacuum deals and cordless vacuum deals, too.

Lefant M210 Pro -- $100 $210 52% off

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

If you're looking for a bit of oomph and power to your vacuum, then cordless is the way to go, but that also means that you're tied to a power outlet and will have to lug around something heavy and difficult to use. Luckily, cordless vacuums are a good alternative, and while they have their own issues with how long they run, they are a great alternative. Even better, there are a lot of great options out there, from the higher-end Dyson deals to some more affordable Shark options. Either way, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite cordless vacuum deals for you below.

On the other hand, if you'd prefer to go with a more traditional vacuum, check out some of these vacuum deals, as well as the alternative Robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Read more