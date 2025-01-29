This Eufy robot vacuum is on sale with a $90 discount, but you need to hurry

If you need extra help in cleaning your floors, you should take advantage of robot vacuum deals. Here’s an offer from Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Eufy 11S Slim for an affordable $160, following a 36% discount on its original price of $250. That’s $90 in savings that don’t appear often, and there’s no telling how much longer this bargain will remain available. Buy this robot vacuum right now if you want to get it for a much lower price than usual.

Why you should buy the Eufy 11S Slim robot vacuum

The Eufy 11S Slim is a thinner and more budget-friendly version of the Eufy 11S Max, but it’s still capable of getting the job done with its suction power of 1300Pa. With thickness of just 2.85 inches, it can slide under most furniture with ease, so it will be able to pick up dirt and debris that are hidden, and with the brand’s BoostIQ technology, the robot vacuum will automatically increase its suction power whenever extra strength is necessary to finish cleaning.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum lists sophisticated sensors among the features to consider, and the Eufy 11S Slim comes with an infrared sensor that will enable it to avoid any obstacles in its path, as well as drop-sensing technology that will prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs. The robot vacuum can run for 100 minutes from a full charge, and while it’s operating, the noise that it generates is relatively low, so it won’t disturb you during online meetings or your children while they’re sleeping.

Keep your floors spotless with the Eufy 11S Slim, which is on sale right now from Amazon at 36% off. Instead of its sticker price of $250, you’re only going to have to pay $160, which will give you excellent value for a cleaning device of its caliber. The savings of $90 isn’t going to last forever though, and it could even be gone as soon as tomorrow. That means you need to push through with your purchase of the Eufy 11S Slim robot vacuum as soon as possible, as it may be back to its regular price sooner than you think.