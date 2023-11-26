 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday vacuum deals: Shark, Roomba, Bissell, and more

Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your old vacuum. There are a lot of great options on sale for super cheap, even from big brands. We’ve gathered the best options below, and they include standup, cordless and robot vacuum deals from big brands like Shark , Bissell and Hoover.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

A person using the Bissell CleanView vacuum.
Bissell

An upright vacuum is still one of the most popular options if you want a cleaning device to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. You’re going to have to deal with a cord, but most people are probably used to them by now and it’s a small price to pay for consistent power. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounted prices for upright vacuums from different brands, so whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, you’ll surely find a deal that catches your attention.

  • Hoover Wind Tunnel XL Pet —
  • Shark NV360 Navigator —
  • Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet —
  • Bissell SurfaceSense Allergen Lift-Off Pet —
  • Shark Stratos —

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

The Shark Matrix robot vacuum cleaning a rug while a person reads in a chair.
Shark

If you want hands-free convenience in cleaning, you should be looking at robot vacuum Black Friday deals. These devices will go through your home to clean your floors by themselves, so you won’t even have to get up from your couch. Some of the most popular features for robot vacuums include sensors that prevent them from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs, compatibility with the most popular digital assistants, and the ability to return to their charging dock when their battery gets low. Some popular brands currently on sale include Shark Cyber Monday deals and Dyson Cyber Monday deals.

  • iHome AutoVac Juno —
  • Shark ION RV763 —
  • Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 —
  • Shark Matrix —
  • iRobot Roomba j7+ —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Best Cyber Monday cordless vacuum deals

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

For the perfect balance of power and portability, you should consider buying a cordless vacuum. Dyson is the most popular brand in this space, so its devices almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in cordless vacuum deals — and Cyber Monday is no exception. However, there are many alternatives if you want cheaper options, as its competitors are stepping up their game with powerful motors and helpful features. Cordless vacuums are limited by their battery, but the trade-off is that you can use them anywhere because you won’t have to deal with a power cord.

  • Moosoo XL-618Pro —
  • Wyze Cordless Vacuum —
  • Dyson V8 Origin+ —
  • Dyson V11 —
  • Dyson V15 Detect Extra —

