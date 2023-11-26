Cyber Monday vacuum deals: Shark, Roomba, Bissell, and more

Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your old vacuum. There are a lot of great options on sale for super cheap, even from big brands. We’ve gathered the best options below, and they include standup, cordless and robot vacuum deals from big brands like Shark , Bissell and Hoover.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

An upright vacuum is still one of the most popular options if you want a cleaning device to pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. You’re going to have to deal with a cord, but most people are probably used to them by now and it’s a small price to pay for consistent power. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering discounted prices for upright vacuums from different brands, so whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge on one with all the bells and whistles, you’ll surely find a deal that catches your attention.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

If you want hands-free convenience in cleaning, you should be looking at robot vacuum Black Friday deals. These devices will go through your home to clean your floors by themselves, so you won’t even have to get up from your couch. Some of the most popular features for robot vacuums include sensors that prevent them from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs, compatibility with the most popular digital assistants, and the ability to return to their charging dock when their battery gets low. Some popular brands currently on sale include Shark Cyber Monday deals and Dyson Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday cordless vacuum deals

For the perfect balance of power and portability, you should consider buying a cordless vacuum. Dyson is the most popular brand in this space, so its devices almost always get sold out quickly when they appear in cordless vacuum deals — and Cyber Monday is no exception. However, there are many alternatives if you want cheaper options, as its competitors are stepping up their game with powerful motors and helpful features. Cordless vacuums are limited by their battery, but the trade-off is that you can use them anywhere because you won’t have to deal with a power cord.

