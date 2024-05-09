 Skip to main content
Hurry! Best Buy’s deal of the day is a Ring doorbell camera for $55

Ring Video Doorbell Wired mounted on Brick
For one of the best Ring deals around, check out Best Buy. Today, it has the Ring Video Doorbell for just $55 reduced from $100 so you’re saving $45. The deal is only available for today so you just have a matter of hours to score the deep discount. If you’re keen to save 45% while also making your home more secure, you need to hit the buy button immediately. Here’s what to expect from the Ring Video Doorbell.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell is a huge help for anyone looking to keep their home more secure. Even this olde model is one that will rival the best video doorbells because it’s simply perfectly designed for the purpose.

Setup takes moments with the Ring Video Doorbell coming with all the installation tools you need as well as a micro USB charging cable. It runs on a built-in rechargeable battery so it’s easy to maintain. Once set up, the Ring Video Doorbell is capable of recording 1080p HD video with you receiving real-time mobile notifications any time someone is at your door. It’s possible to customize the motion zone settings so you can focus on key areas around your property. It even works when it’s dark. At all times, you can use two-way talk to see, hear, and speak to any visitors outside, while you can also send preset responses via Quick Replies. That saves you time while still allowing you to leave a message with your visitor.

The Ring Video Doorbell also works with Alexa meaning you can hear audio announcements through your speaker any time someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. With an optional Ring Protect Plan, you can also save and share videos and photos as needed. The nicest thing about the Ring Video Doorbell is how effortless it all is so you really don’t need to be exceptionally tech savvy to reap the benefits.

Normally, the Ring Video Doorbell costs $100 but for today only, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $55. The 45% discount ends when the day does so you only have hours left to save big. Check it out now before the end of the day.

