Prime Day power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, more

If you’re handy around the house, then expanding with some power tools is always great, except when those power tools tend to be really expensive. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent Prime Day deals on power tools that you can snag right now, and they’re even a great excuse to pair with one of these Prime Day TV deals so you can mount a TV. With so many great deals, it can be a bit overwhelming, which is why we’ve picked some of the best deals we could find from the biggest power tool brands, as well as some more budget-friendly options for those who won’t use the power tools regularly and don’t need anything fancy.

Best Prime Day DeWalt power tool deals

DeWalt, known for their highly flexible battery system, which includes the FlexVolt 20V / 60V, has the following Prime Day deals going on right now:

Best Prime Day Milwaukee power tool deals

Milwaukee, know for their durable power tools, has these Prime Day deals you should know about:

Best Prime Day Bosch power tool deals

Bosch, maker of the popular 18V power tool line, has the following items on sale right now:

More Prime Day power tool deals we love

Looking for other brands? So were we. Don’t ignore these deals to get a quick item in:

How to choose power tools on Prime Day

When it comes to power tools, it really depends on if you want a one off tool or a collection before you shop deals. Why? It’s all in the battery. If you have a company’s battery for their battery-powered tools, it makes it easier to buy more tools in that line, which often come “tool only.” And, when it comes to battery-powered tools, if you have no battery, you have no tool.

If you really, truly just want a single tool, you can also look for wired power tools. But, if you find a tempting deal on a battery-powered power tool, do yourself a favor and consider the long term. Will you want a leaf blower down the line? What about a battery powered speaker or fan? Go ahead and explore the brand’s offerings (and Prime Day deal offerings) before making a mindless purchase. We often think that our wants and needs for today will reflect our wants and needs in the far future as well, but this is usually not the real story.

Should you find yourself in a near toolless position, now is a great time to build your collection from scratch as well. A lot of toolmakers are offering great prices on large bundles of tools, with 8, 10, 12, or more tools included, complete with the associated batteries, chargers, and tool bags. We recommend starting from one of these kits and then supplementing with the tools and accessories not included. In fact, you can buy a bundle now and wait until Black Friday to complete your set, there’s no need to rush and do everything now if the stress of planning out your future tool usage is putting you off of even getting started with your collection.

Alternatively, start with Prime Day cordless drill deals, which often come with a battery and charger, then build your collection from there.

How we chose these power tools Prime Day deals

As you can tell from the selection advice, once you pick your brand and battery, you’re somewhat locked in to the brand. It’s almost like shopping for Prime Day Apple deals, just for tools! As a result, we broke down the deals offered to you today by brand, highlighting the three major power tool brands you love: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Bosch. We’re also covering more power tool Prime Day deals from other manufacturers, in case that’s what you have.

Within each selection, we’re covering a variety of battery-included and “tool only” deals, to best serve the wide amount of situations our readers have. We’re also checking corded tools, which won’t require batteries, and are including them if the price is right. Depending on the manufacturer, you may also see bundle deals, which include a wide variety of tools (and, usually, the battery and charger) such as drills, saws, sanders, grinders, and more. We’re looking for good prices on these, however, as without a good deal, you might be better off building your own collection.

Finally, speaking of looking for good prices, Prime Day is officially an Amazon event. It is important to note that while no other company will be having “Prime Day sales” the way that nearly all have Memorial Day sales, they won’t be sitting around twiddling their thumbs, either. As a result, you’ll see competing sales at this time. We’re checking all of the sales going on to find the best prices.