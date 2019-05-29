Digital Trends
The best Dyson vacuums on the market in 2019

Suck it up with the best Dyson vacuums you can buy in 2019

Erika Rawes
Dyson makes products ranging from air-treatment gadgets to hair care products, but the company is best-known for its vacuum cleaners. When most people think of Dyson, they think of vacuums with powerful suction, smart engineering, and expensive price tags.

While most Dyson vacuums are quality machines, not all Dysons are created equal. The smart home reviewers at Digital Trends regularly test vacuums, from uprights to robots to handhelds, and we’ve rounded up our picks for the best Dyson vacuums you can buy. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum or a different brand, check out our best robot vacuums guide or our best vacuums guide.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums cyclone v10 absolute lightweight vacuum cleaner 1

Type: Cordless stick vacuum
Weight: 5.9 pounds
Battery: The lithium-ion battery has up to 60 minutes of running time, and it takes 3.5 hours to fully charge.

The Cylone V10 Absolute is lightweight, ergonomic, and intelligently designed. Drop-in docking means you can mount it on your wall, so you can quickly grab the vac when needed. Whether you need to clean your all your floors, suck up a quick mess, or get cobwebs from the corners, the V10 is the right tool. It quickly converts into a handheld, while also maintaining exceptional performance.

Are you an allergy sufferer? The V10 has a whole machine filtration system to seal in dust and dirt and release clean air back into your home. The V10 Absolute is extremely user-friendly, and has exceptional suction power for a stick vacuum.

It comes with a host of accessories including a wall mount, combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool, and a mini soft dusting brush. It has a torque-drive cleaning head, and Dyson’s Digital V10 motor also has a ceramic shaft (as opposed to steel) that spins at up to 125,000 rpms. To grab smaller dirt particles, the V10 Absolute has 14 concentrically arranged cyclones to maximize airflow and create considerable force.

Dyson V8 Absolute

walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 absolute vacuum 5

Type: Cordless stick vacuum
Weight: 5.75 pounds
Battery: The lithium-ion battery has up to 40 minutes of running time, and it takes 3.5 hours to fully charge.

The Dyson V8 Absolute looks very similar to the V10, and the two machines are alike in a lot of ways. The V8 has similar features to the 10, but with slightly lower specs. For instance, the digital V8 motor spins slower (at 104,000 rpms), and the dust bin capacity is smaller. There are a few other differences in the V8 and V10 designs, but nothing so drastic that it takes too much away from the V8.

Overall, the V8 Absolute is still a stellar stick vacuum with outstanding performance and strong suction, it’s just the predecessor to the V10. If you want a more affordable Dyson stick vacuum, the V8 is a solid choice. If you opt for the V8 Animal instead of the Absolute, you’ll save a few more bucks (but you won’t get the hard floor cleaning head with the Animal, as the Absolute comes with a fluffy cleaning head that’s specifically designed for hard floors).

Dyson V11 Torque Drive

best dyson vacuums v11 torque drive cordless vacuum cleaner

Type: Cordless stick vacuum
Weight: 6.68 pounds
Battery: The lithium-ion battery has up to 60 minutes of running time, and it takes 4.5 hours to fully charge.

Dyson pulled out all the stops with the V11 Torque Drive. It’s the most intelligent Dyson stick vacuum yet.

Sure, the V11 motor is more powerful, and we’ve come to expect that the next-gen Dyson Vacuum will be more powerful than its predecessor. But, the V11 is much smarter, and that’s the key difference. One of the coolest features is the LCD display screen, which displays real-time reports (the vacuum monitors the system performance 8,000 times per second). It notifies you of the status of the battery and filter, and lets you makes adjustments. The cleaning head knows when it’s on carpet versus hard floora, and it automatically adjusts the power level accordingly in auto mode. The V11 is ultra-quiet too, with acoustic engineering to absorb vibration noises.

Dyson Ball Multifloor 2

best dyson vacuums ball multifloor 2

Type: Upright
Weight: 15.6 pounds
Battery: None, corded

The Multifloor 2 is one of those every-person’s vacuums — a solid all-purpose vacuum that’s reliable and affordable (well, affordable for a Dyson).

It has a washable filter, so you don’t need to purchase replacements. It has powerful suction, the ability to convert into a wand and reach high up, and attachments for cleaning stairs and hard-to-reach areas. The self-adjusting cleaning head and motorized brush bar allow for a deeper clean, while the cyclone technology allows the machine to collect even smaller dirt particles.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Plus Allergy

dyson cinetic big ball animalallergy animal and allergy

Type: Upright
Weight: 19.2 pounds
Battery: None, corded

With Dyson’s ball vacuums, it’s much easier to maneuver around when cleaning your floors. You can easily navigate around corners and furniture, and you can quickly turn to avoid a kids’ toy or another object like a shoe.

The Cinetic feature makes it so you never have to buy or wash a filter, while the 2.15-liter-capacity dust bin means you’re not constantly emptying the machine. The turbine tool picks up pet hair like a beast, which makes this vacuum great for homes with pets. It also comes with other attachments for allergy sufferers, like a mattress tool to remove dust and allergens from upholstery, a carbon fiber tool to pick up fine dust particles, and a reach-under tool to get all that dust that collects under tables and couches. You can check out our full review of the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Plus Allergy to learn more.

