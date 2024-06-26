 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy cuts the price of the Dyson V8 vacuum to $350

By
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum shown in multiple modes cleaning a house while a dog looks on.
.

Vacuum cleaners, even “cheap” ones, tend to be ridiculously expensive for what you’d want in the current year. So, when we find one that is easily maneuvered, versatile, and has high real-user satisfaction go on sale, we pay attention. Such is the case with the Dyson V8, one of the highest-rated vacuums available from Best Buy. It’s now on sale for just $350, which will save you $120 off of its standard price of $470. To grab yours while this deal is still ongoing tap the button below, or keep reading to see what the fuss is about and why you should consider getting the Dyson V8.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8

Getting your home clean with the Dyson V8 is typically considered quite easy. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, depending on what power level you use it at, and a capacity of 0.14 gallons with an easy one-button bin emptying procedure. The Dyson V8’s brush is made to avoid accumulating too much pet hair as well, making it one of the best vacuums for pet owners. Overall, typical customers love this vacuum for its ease of use and the powerful suction ability coming from its two-speed motor.

The next thing to know about the Dyson V8 is that it is rather multimodal. It comes with six attachments that help you out in tons of differing scenarios. For example, pop on the crevice tool to get into those tight spaces between furniture and cushions, or pick out the hair screw tool to get your dog’s bed looking brand new. The Dyson V8 only weighs a hair over five-and-a-half pounds, so it’s also easy to lift it up and suck up spider webs or accumulated dust on your ceiling corners. If you want to get your car ready for summer it also shortens to convert to a handheld.

Again, to grab your Dyson V8 today — with all of the accessories mentioned above included — all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find it at the sale price of $350. That’s a savings of $120 off of its typical $470. If this feels like almost everything you want, but just not quite, you should also consider looking at more of the best Dyson vacuums to get a more well-rounded spectrum. Meanwhile, if it’s more about the money, go check out our extended vacuum deals section to see if there’s something with a price more in line with your expectations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best air purifier deals: Save big on Dyson, Shark, TCL and more
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

Pollution and season allergies can get really bad, especially with summer going around, and if you're the type of person who tends to suffer from those a lot, then there's a great solution for you. Air Purifiers work to filter out the sort of air particulates that cause allergies, as well as the sort of bad air you get from living in a congested city. Luckily, you don't have to grab one of the best air purifiers to get something good, and there are even a lot of smart home devices that can synchronize with your purifiers for added control and benefits. That's why we've gone out and found some of our favorite air purifier deals and collected them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out these air conditioner deals and humidifier deals for any other home climate issues you may have.
Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier -- $37, was $70

Excellent for a nightstand, the counter, or an end table. this relatively small air purifier offers cleaning for up to 215 square feet. H13 level HEPA filtration ensures that most odors and contaminants are eliminated, with microscopic particles captured, to provide relief to asthma sufferers and beyond. It is relatively simple, so there are no smart features or serious programmable modes, but that's okay. A touch-based control panel on the top, with LED indicators, allows you to adjust the system's timer, indicator lights, and power. You can add your essential oils or fragrances to the top to help disperse a more aromatic scent.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are great if you have a lot of furniture that is hard to get around with a more traditional corded vacuum due to the cord getting tangled. Similarly, you don't have to grab one of the best cordless vacuums to get something that is thin and light, making it easier to get to the harder spots, including parts of the wall or ceiling for cobwebs. While cordless vacuums can be expensive, even when grabbing some of the top brands like Dyson deals, there are some great deals you can get to help mitigate the cost.

On the other hand, if you'd prefer to go with a more traditional vacuum, check out some of these vacuum deals, as well as the alternative obot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Read more
Best Dyson deals: Cordless vacuums, purifying fans, and beauty
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson is a company that's probably most famous for its bladeless fans, but it actually makes a lot of excellent gear across the board, from vacuums to hair straighteners and even a weird set of headphones that are also a mask. Of course, being at the high-end and innovative means that Dyson products tend to be quite expensive, usually running several hundred dollars, which is way more than most folks are comfortable paying. On the bright side, there are a lot of great Dyson deals, both on new products and on refurbished gear, although if you can't quite find what you're looking for, you might want to take a look at these vacuum deals, cordless vacuum deals and air purifier deals as well.
Best Dyson fan deals

Dyson's bladeless fans can do just about anything -- not only can they heat up or cool down a room, but they can also purify the air by trapping pollutants. Dyson's Air Multiplier technology amplifies surrounding air to create uninterrupted streams of air, while LED screens show the status of the devices. They're fairly expensive though, which is why Dyson fan deals are always in high demand.

Read more