Best Buy cuts the price of the Dyson V8 vacuum to $350

Vacuum cleaners, even “cheap” ones, tend to be ridiculously expensive for what you’d want in the current year. So, when we find one that is easily maneuvered, versatile, and has high real-user satisfaction go on sale, we pay attention. Such is the case with the Dyson V8, one of the highest-rated vacuums available from Best Buy. It’s now on sale for just $350, which will save you $120 off of its standard price of $470. To grab yours while this deal is still ongoing tap the button below, or keep reading to see what the fuss is about and why you should consider getting the Dyson V8.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8

Getting your home clean with the Dyson V8 is typically considered quite easy. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, depending on what power level you use it at, and a capacity of 0.14 gallons with an easy one-button bin emptying procedure. The Dyson V8’s brush is made to avoid accumulating too much pet hair as well, making it one of the best vacuums for pet owners. Overall, typical customers love this vacuum for its ease of use and the powerful suction ability coming from its two-speed motor.

The next thing to know about the Dyson V8 is that it is rather multimodal. It comes with six attachments that help you out in tons of differing scenarios. For example, pop on the crevice tool to get into those tight spaces between furniture and cushions, or pick out the hair screw tool to get your dog’s bed looking brand new. The Dyson V8 only weighs a hair over five-and-a-half pounds, so it’s also easy to lift it up and suck up spider webs or accumulated dust on your ceiling corners. If you want to get your car ready for summer it also shortens to convert to a handheld.

Again, to grab your Dyson V8 today — with all of the accessories mentioned above included — all you need to do is tap the button below. You’ll find it at the sale price of $350. That’s a savings of $120 off of its typical $470. If this feels like almost everything you want, but just not quite, you should also consider looking at more of the best Dyson vacuums to get a more well-rounded spectrum. Meanwhile, if it’s more about the money, go check out our extended vacuum deals section to see if there’s something with a price more in line with your expectations.

Editors' Recommendations