Smarten up your holiday scene with the Govee Icicle Lights

A house adorned with Govee Icicle Lights.
Govee

Keen to make your home this holiday season look fantastic? If you’re aiming for a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation style appearance but want it smarter, you need more than just the Philips Hue deals going on. Right now, you can buy the Govee Icicle Lights set for just $90 at Best Buy so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $140. They make the outside of your home look gorgeous while being super practical. Here’s all you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Govee Icicle Lights

I love Govee products. Since buying the Govee Lyra Smart Floor Lamp, I’ve been consistently impressed by how well its products work while being very keenly priced. It’s a different kind of technology than the best cheap smart light bulbs but it’s perfect for stringing together some lights around your home or room. The only downside is the company’s app isn’t as stylish as the Hue one but you get all the same benefits for a much better price.

With the Govee Icicle Lights, you get RGBIC lighting effects where you can choose from 16 million colors and actually be able to control each light individually for the ultimate personal holiday style. All the lights have IP65 waterproofing along with UV resistance, so they’re fine for draping around the outside of your home. Each light takes just 5 seconds to install thanks to user-friendly adhesive backing and snap-on connectors.

Once set up, you can choose from over 50 preset scenes which cater to every occasion so you’re not restricted to using these during Christmas. There’s also a music mode with a built-in sound-sensitive microphone so you can watch as the lights synchronize with the rhythm around you. If you haven’t considered what smart lights can do, you’ll love the potential here. There are considerable benefits to smart lighting compared to regular outdoor lighting.

Effectively like the Govee RGB Strip Light but outdoors, the Govee Icicle Lights are perfect for use this holiday season and many times in the future too. Normally costing $140, the set is down to $90 right now at Best Buy. Purchase them now and your home will look better than ever.

