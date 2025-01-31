Get a Bella Pro touchscreen air fryer for only $70 at Best Buy

You may be tempted to invest in a high-end and expensive air fryer, but air fryer deals don’t actually have to be expensive. Instead, you can get a lot for under $100. Right now, you can buy the Bella Pro 8-quart touchscreen air fryer for $70 instead of $110 at Best Buy. It’s ideal if you’re new to air frying and don’t want to spend too much. Read on and we’ll tell you all about what it has to offer for this excellent price.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro 8-quart touchscreen air fryer

Bella isn’t a name you’ll see among the very best air fryers, but it’s a reliable budget brand for kitchen appliances. This particular model is intelligently designed. Besides the typical benefits of an air fryer, such as your food having 75% less fat and a crisper texture, the Bella Pro 8-quart touchscreen air fryer also knows what you need from it.

It has an extra-large capacity, which means there’s enough room to feed up to eight people. It also has a divided basket so you can cook two different foods at once, which is useful when you’re steering clear of using any other appliances. Its basket has an EverGood ceramic nonstick coating for peace of mind and easier cleaning (because cleaning an air fryer can be awkward).

It has 1700 watts of heating with an adjustable cooking temperature up to 400F. There are eight different built-in cooking functions. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, keep warm, pizza, and dehydrate, so there’s something for nearly every situation. The touchscreen is clear to view and use, so it takes seconds to adjust how to use it. It’s makes an argument for a spot on the best air fryers under $100 list thanks to these nice extra touches.

We all know that air fryers are one of the best kitchen gadgets out there, and buying this air fryer means you can enjoy that for far less than usual. The Bella Pro 8-quart touchscreen air fryer normally costs $110, but right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $70, which is a fantastic price for what it has to offer. Hit the buy button now before you miss out on the $40 discount.