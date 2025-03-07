 Skip to main content
Neon Genesis Evangelion fans: Get these Govee smart lights at $60 off

On Sale The Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition on a white background.
Is your gaming corner looking a bit boring? Installing smart lights is an easy way to spice things up, and if you’re a fan of the Neon Genesis Evangelion series, you’re going to want to buy the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition. The bundle, which is originally sold for $200, is down to just $140, for savings of $60 from Govee. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discounted price though, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend moving forward with your transaction for these smart lights as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most beloved anime series of all time, and if you’re a fan, you’re going to want to design your gaming space with the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition. The bundle comes with six light sections, a square connector, a triangle connector, and nine connecting pieces for complete control over how you want to install the smart lights on your wall. The purple and green panels mirror EVA-01’s armor, while the angular protective covers symbolize the A.T. Fields of the Evangelions and Angels in the show.

Once you’ve got the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition set up, you can choose among 16 million colors for them to display, and they also come with exclusive EVA lighting effects. You can make all of these adjustments through the Govee Home app, or through voice commands using Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also replace the translucent faceplates of these smart lights for additional customization.

If you love both PC gaming and Neon Genesis Evangelion, the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition combines these two interests in one illuminating package. The bundle of smart lights is currently $60 off from Govee itself, slashing its price to a more affordable $140 from $200. We think this offer will attract a lot of attention, so there’s a chance that stocks will run out fast. If you don’t want to miss out on getting the Govee Gaming Wall Light Evangelion Edition for a lower price than usual, you need to proceed with your purchase immediately.

