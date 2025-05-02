 Skip to main content
GTA 6 is officially delayed, but we now have a firm release date

By
Lucia and her partner rob a store in GTA 6.
Rockstar Games

Rockstar has announced GTA 6 is delayed, while revealing the new release date the hotly anticipated game will actually be available.

The GTA 6 release date is set for May 26, 2026 – which is a considerable time after the original ‘Fall 2025’ timeframe we were given in the first GTA VI trailer which dropped way back in December 2023.

In what will be a blow to fans, Rockstar said in a statement that it’s “very sorry”, admitting the reason behind the decision was the studio needed “extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

The new release date means gamers will have been waiting 12 years, eight months and nine days since the release of GTA 5 for GA 6 to finally arrive – assuming there are no further delays.

Exceeding expectations

The Rockstar statement goes on to say “with every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob

— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

While fans will no doubt be disappointed with the news of the delay, even if some were suspecting it might happen, the silver lining is that we now have an official GTA 6 release date we can circle in our calendars – even if it is 389 days away.

The hope is that with Rockstar having set an exact release rate we won’t see any more delays, but we can never totally rule it out.

Rockstar signs off by saying “we look forward to sharing more information with you soon”, so perhaps at second trailer may not be too far off? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, why not give the GTA 6 trailer another watch. For old times sake. Just remember to close your eyes at 1:24 to avoid the “Coming 2025” text.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
First Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer takes players back to Vice City
Lucia and her partner rob a store in GTA 6.

Watch Trailer 1: Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET

Rockstar Games finally dropped the first trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, which is officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI. It's set to launch in 2025 and it'll take players back to Vice City.

Read more
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer: when it’s coming and how to watch
A man drives away in a boat with stolen money in Grand Theft Auto 5 art.

Rockstar has confirmed exactly when it will drop the first trailer for the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game. It has been over a decade since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, so excitement and hype surrounding the next GTA installment is at an all-time high. The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 1 will be the biggest game reveal of 2023, so you don't want to miss it. Here's everything we know about when it'll air and how you can watch it.

When will Rockstar post GTA 6 Trailer 1?
Rockstar has confirmed that it will post "Trailer 1" for the next GTA game at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on December 5. Make sure you don't oversleep Tuesday morning if you want to see the trailer right when it drops.
How to watch GTA 6 Trailer 1
Watch Trailer 1: Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET

Read more
We need to see these 3 things in Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer
Michael on the phone in Grand Theft Auto 5.

It’s almost time. After over a decade of waiting, we’ll finally get our first look at the next Grand Theft Auto game sometime this December. When it arrives, the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal will be one of the biggest video game industry announcements of the year, regardless of what Rockstar Games shows. Despite that, there are specific things that the GTA 6 reveal trailer needs to tell us to live up to its hype.

Although Rockstar has said little about the project before now, GTA 6 might be one of the most anticipated games ever, and it’s following up one of the most successful individual video games of all time. Speculation on where this game will be set, what it will be about, and what innovations it will bring to the medium have been rampant for years. I know this because I’ve played a part in this hype cycle myself -- and this very article is adding to it right now.

Read more