The Galaxy S25 Edge ushers in the era of the thin flagship phone

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on a display rack.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The era of the thin flagship smartphone has arrived with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a highly anticipated device teased earlier in the year with the rest of the Galaxy S25 range. Does it live up to expectations? We’ve held it already and were very impressed, but if you want all the spec details before diving into that, we’ve got everything you need to know here. 

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, and therefore very different to the 7.3mm thick and 190 grams of the Galaxy S25 Plus, the model it’s otherwise closely related to, specs-wise. It shares the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, but in a lighter, less fatiguing to hold package. 

It should prove durable with its titanium frame and IP68 dust and water resistance rating, plus it’s the first phone to use Corning’s Goriila Glass Ceramic 2 over the screen, while the rear is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It comes in three different colors — Jet Black, Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. Like the Galaxy S25 Plus it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside with 12GB of RAM, and the choice of either 256GB for 512GB of storage space. 

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge showing the color options.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Silver (left), Icy Blue, and Jet Black

Samsung’s full Galaxy AI suite of features is included, just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, meaning you get the Now Brief, Now Bar, and all the many photo editing tools. It’s One UI 7 installed over Android 15 and Samsung has a seven year update commitment for both major OS versions and security patches. A 3,900mAh battery provides the energy, and it’s recharged wirelessly or at 25W with a wired connection. 

The vertically stacked camera module gives the back of the Galaxy S25 Edge some character, separating it from the rest of the S25 family. Samsung took the 200-megapixel main camera from the S25 Ultra and reduced its size by 18% to fit it inside the S25 Edge, and then paired it with a 12MP wide-angle camera. There’s no telephoto camera, but Samsung says the main camera will take 2x “optical quality” shots, plus there is a 12MP selfie camera on the front. 

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You can pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge from May 13 and it will be released on May 30. The phone costs 1,099 British pounds for the 256GB model or 1,199 pounds for the 512GB version. Following its launch in the U.S. with the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Club in the U.K., which gives S25 Edge buyers the chance to pay with 0% finance over 24 months, and an upgrade after 12 months with at least 50% return on the handset, and 24 months of Samsung Care+ accident and damage protection. 

