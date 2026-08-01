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iPhone Air 2 leak points to a smaller Dynamic Island and upgraded cameras

Apple's iPhone Air 2 may bring a cleaner display and new ultra-wide camera

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iPhone Air in hand
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Apple’s second-generation iPhone Air is beginning to take shape, and if the latest supply chain report is accurate, the company isn’t simply refreshing the hardware. Instead, it appears to be refining the formula that made the first iPhone Air stand out. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone Air 2, expected to launch in early 2027, will retain its slim profile while introducing a smaller Dynamic Island, an upgraded camera system, and Apple’s next-generation silicon.

Unlike the Pro models, which often chase headline-grabbing camera upgrades or new materials, the Air lineup appears to be evolving through careful iteration. None of the rumored changes are individually revolutionary, but together they suggest Apple is addressing some of the biggest compromises of the original device.

Apple appears to be refining, not reinventing, the Air

According to Pu, the iPhone Air 2 will retain the 6.55-inch display found on its predecessor, but Apple is reportedly reducing the size of the Dynamic Island. While the difference may seem subtle on paper, a smaller cutout would free up more usable screen space and make the display feel cleaner during everyday use.

iPhone Air Featured
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

The camera system could also receive one of the biggest upgrades in the Air lineup so far. Pu claims the phone will feature the existing 48-megapixel main camera alongside a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, giving the Air a far more versatile imaging setup than the first-generation model. That addition would narrow one of the biggest gaps between Apple’s premium and mainstream iPhones.

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Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro, reportedly built on TSMC’s 2nm process using Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging. The technology integrates memory closer to the processor, which could improve both performance and power efficiency without increasing the chip’s physical footprint. The report also points to 12GB of RAM, a titanium frame, and Apple’s next-generation C2 modem, replacing the original Air’s C1X modem.

Small upgrades could make a meaningful difference

On paper, none of these upgrades dramatically change what the iPhone Air represents. That’s arguably the point. The first-generation iPhone Air established itself as Apple’s answer for users who wanted something lighter and thinner than a Pro model without sacrificing flagship performance. If these reports prove accurate, Apple isn’t trying to reinvent that identity. Instead, it’s strengthening it by fixing practical shortcomings that users notice every day, whether that’s gaining a little more screen real estate, improving ultra-wide photography, or squeezing better efficiency from next-generation silicon.

iPhone Air Battery Performance
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

The timeline also fits Apple’s broader roadmap. Pu expects Apple to unveil the iPhone Air 2 alongside the base iPhone 18 during the first quarter of 2027, while the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone are expected to arrive several months earlier.

As always, these details remain based on supply chain intelligence rather than official announcements. But if Apple is indeed focusing on refinement over reinvention, the iPhone Air 2 could become a stronger example of something the company often does well: making a familiar product noticeably better through a series of thoughtful, incremental upgrades.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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