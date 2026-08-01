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The Moto Razr 2026 could be getting its fanciest finish yet

A black Swarovski Razr could join Motorola’s 2026 foldable lineup

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The Razr 2025 Brilliant Edition with 35 Swarovski crystals
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

One of Motorola’s most affordable folding phones this year could be getting a lot snazzier. Images obtained by The Mac Observer appear to show a new Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Razr 70, which is sold as the Moto Razr 2026 in the US.

The leaked phone features a textured black rear panel arranged in a 3D quilted pattern, alongside several crystal-like elements across the lower half. More crystals appear below the external display, while a larger decorative crystal sits in the center of the hinge.

Motorola Razr 70 flip smartphone
The Mac Observer

The standard Moto Razr 2026 is already available in Pantone Hematite, Violet Ice, Sporting Green, and Bright White, but none of those finishes are quite as extravagant as a black quilted design covered in Swarovski crystals.

What does the new Swarovski edition change?

The phone retains the same large cover display surrounding its two rear cameras. Other images show it open, closed, and positioned in Flex View for hands-free use. One image also reveals what buyers may get inside the box. The package appears to include a transparent protective case, a USB-C charging cable, and a 33W charging adapter alongside the phone.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
The Mac Observer
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
The Mac Observer

Motorola appears to be using the base Razr rather than the more expensive Razr+ or the Razr Ultra for this special edition. That follows the same approach as last year, when the company gave its cheaper flip phone the Swarovski treatment instead of using the flagship Razr Ultra.

Motorola has done this before

Last year’s Brilliant Collection featured a Moto Razr 2025 covered in 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals. It also had a larger crystal on the hinge, a leather-inspired quilted finish, and a bright Pantone Ice Melt colorway. Motorola also bundled it with a matching pair of Moto Buds Loop, and charged $200 more than the regular $799 model.

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The new version appears to follow the same basic formula while swapping the lighter finish for black. One notable omission is a matching pair of Swarovski-themed earbuds, although Motorola could still include them when it officially unveils the collection. Last year’s model was announced in early August, and since we are already in August, official details may not be far away.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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