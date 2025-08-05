 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features
  4. News

The Moto Razr 2025 gets even snazzier in this new color way

By
Moto Razr 2025 Buds Loop Brilliant Collection
Motoro

One of the best folding phones this year is the Moto Razr 2025, which brings the best of the Motorola Razr lineup at a more affordable price point. Now, Motorola’s cheap folding phone has gotten a lot snazzier — and more expensive — thanks to a new color option. This normally wouldn’t be news, but the new color way uses Swarovski crystals and makes the whole Razr experience significantly more premium.

The new Brilliant Collection features a crystal-toting base Razr 2025 with a new leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern that’s reminiscent of the Vivo X Flip, and is designed to elevate the Razr lineup to appeal to more fashion-conscious customers. I love the other Razr 2025 colors — Pink, White, Blue, and Green — but this version of the Razr 2025 might be my favorite yet.

Moto Razr 2025 Brilliant Collection
Moto
Moto Razr 2025 Brilliant Collection
Moto
Moto Razr 2025 Brilliant Collection
Moto
Moto Buds Loop Brilliant Collection
Moto
Moto Razr 2025 Buds Loop Brilliant Collection
Moto
Moto Razr 2025 Buds Loop Brilliant Collection
Moto

The new Swarovski edition features 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, and a larger one in the center of the hinge to help the phone stand out, alongside a new Pantone Ice Melt colorway that looks unique. The only real question? Why didn’t Motorola opt for the flagship Moto Razr Ultra 2025? As we found in our Moto Razr 2025 Review, this isn’t to the detriment of this new model.

Recommended Videos

Motorola’s base Razr offers most of the core Razr Ultra experience at just over half the price. A large 4,500 mAh battery and 30W charging deliver outstanding longevity. Meanwhile, the front screen experience is large at 3.5 inches, has a 90Hz refresh rate, and is optimized to run widgets, games, and any app. Motorola’s actions make it effortless to launch the camera or flashlight, while the 6.9-inch main display features HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Moto Razr 2025 in Pantone Spring Bud green
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Moto Razr 2025 in Pantone Lightest Sky (white)
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
Moto Razr 2025 colors
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The new finish adds a $200 premium to the $799 price tag of the Razr 2025, and is the hero entrant in the new Brilliant Collection in partnership with Swarovski. Alongside the Moto Buds Loop, this version of the Razr 2025 will be available unlocked on August 7 at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and motorola.com. It will also launch on Cricket Wireless on August 15.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I tried every Moto Razr 2025 color and finish, this is my favorite
Moto Razr 2025 series colors and finishes

One is my favorite things about Motorola phones is that they stand out. Unlike most phone makers, who opt for boring colors, Motorola’s unique brand identity and its partnership with Pantone usually yield interesting and distinctive color choices designed to make a statement. 

The new Razr 2025 series continues in this mold, as the three phones — the Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025 — come in a host of different colors with striking material finishes, including a world first on a smartphone. 

Read more
Moto Razr Plus 2025 Preview: a refresh with a few differences
Moto Razr Plus 2025 in Mocha Mousse

For the past two years, Motorola has launched two new flip-style folding phones. The entry-level Razr was joined by the flagship Razr Plus, but this year, the company is expanding the lineup with the new Razr Ultra 2025. 

The Razr Plus has been my favorite flip phone for the past two years, but the new Razr Ultra 2025 means that the Razr Plus is no longer Motorola’s flagship. What does this mean for the Razr Plus 2025, and what’s new with this year’s middle flip phone?

Read more
Moto Razr 2025 Preview: stronger, familiar and more stylish
Moto Razr 2025 in Pantone Spring Bud green

If you’ve been considering a flip phone over the past three years, the Motorola Razr series will have inevitably been on your shopping list. 

The Razr Plus is widely regarded as the best flip phone available today, and the regular Razr offers many of the same features at a lower price, making flip phones and folding phones more accessible to a wider audience.

Read more