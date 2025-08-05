The Moto Razr 2025 gets even snazzier in this new color way

One of the best folding phones this year is the Moto Razr 2025, which brings the best of the Motorola Razr lineup at a more affordable price point. Now, Motorola’s cheap folding phone has gotten a lot snazzier — and more expensive — thanks to a new color option. This normally wouldn’t be news, but the new color way uses Swarovski crystals and makes the whole Razr experience significantly more premium.

The new Brilliant Collection features a crystal-toting base Razr 2025 with a new leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern that’s reminiscent of the Vivo X Flip, and is designed to elevate the Razr lineup to appeal to more fashion-conscious customers. I love the other Razr 2025 colors — Pink, White, Blue, and Green — but this version of the Razr 2025 might be my favorite yet.

The new Swarovski edition features 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, and a larger one in the center of the hinge to help the phone stand out, alongside a new Pantone Ice Melt colorway that looks unique. The only real question? Why didn’t Motorola opt for the flagship Moto Razr Ultra 2025? As we found in our Moto Razr 2025 Review, this isn’t to the detriment of this new model.

Recommended Videos

Motorola’s base Razr offers most of the core Razr Ultra experience at just over half the price. A large 4,500 mAh battery and 30W charging deliver outstanding longevity. Meanwhile, the front screen experience is large at 3.5 inches, has a 90Hz refresh rate, and is optimized to run widgets, games, and any app. Motorola’s actions make it effortless to launch the camera or flashlight, while the 6.9-inch main display features HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The new finish adds a $200 premium to the $799 price tag of the Razr 2025, and is the hero entrant in the new Brilliant Collection in partnership with Swarovski. Alongside the Moto Buds Loop, this version of the Razr 2025 will be available unlocked on August 7 at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and motorola.com. It will also launch on Cricket Wireless on August 15.