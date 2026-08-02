Pixel 11 leak predicts a weird mix of upgrades and downgrades for a higher price

Google may ask Pixel 11 buyers to pay $100 more for a phone that improves the parts they can’t see while leaving a conspicuous camera question unresolved. A new leak from Android Headlines puts the base model at $899, up from the Pixel 10’s $799 starting price.

The extra money would at least buy more capacity. The Pixel 11 reportedly starts at 256GB rather than 128GB, while the leaked specifications list both 12GB and 16GB RAM options. Yet the same list mentions only a main camera and an ultrawide, even though other leaked renders still appear to show three rear camera openings.

What improves beneath the surface

Storage is the clearest upgrade. Doubling the base capacity to 256GB would make the entry-level Pixel 11 far less cramped, while a 512GB version would remain available for buyers who need more room.

RAM also rises at the top end. The Pixel 11 is listed with 12GB or 16GB alongside Google’s Tensor G6 chip and Titan M3 coprocessor. More memory doesn’t guarantee better performance, but it gives Google additional room for demanding apps and on-device features.

Why the camera picture is unclear

The leaked camera specifications name a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide, with no telephoto lens mentioned. Taken alone, that would suggest the base Pixel is dropping from three rear cameras to two.

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The renders make that conclusion unsafe. They still seem to show three camera openings, so the specification list may be incomplete or the third opening may house another sensor. Google reportedly plans to retain up to 30x Super Zoom, but the hardware producing it remains uncertain.

How the higher price changes the deal

The rest of the hardware doesn’t soften the increase much. Battery capacity climbs by only 15mAh, from 4,970mAh to 4,985mAh, while wired charging stays at 30W.

That leaves the Pixel 11 with a meaningful storage upgrade, more RAM at the top end, and a camera setup that still needs explaining. Until Google confirms the final specifications, the telephoto question is the detail worth watching before deciding whether $899 is justified.